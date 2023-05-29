Black Clover chapter 361: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Black Clover chapter 361 is set to be released on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 12 am JST. The manga will be on a break this week and will return in the following week. The series can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app.

The previous chapter saw the fight between Yuno and Lucius resume. Yuno's exponential growth startled Lucius. As per his foresight, Yuno and the Magic Knights should have never become this strong. He realized that he could no longer see the future of the world influenced by Asta. That's when Yuno landed a heavy attack on him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Lucius could take decisive action in Black Clover chapter 361

Release date and time, where to read

Lucius and Yuno as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover manga is scheduled for a break next week, so the upcoming chapter will be released the week after.

Black Clover chapter 361 will be released on Sunday, June 11, for most fans worldwide. However, for people in Japan, the chapter is set to be released on Monday, June 12, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming Black Clover chapter 361 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, June 11

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Sunday, June 11

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, June 11

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Sunday, June 11

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, June 11

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, June 11

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, June 11

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Monday, June 12

Fans can read Black Clover chapter 361 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app. The former allows fans to read all the chapters of the manga series. However, a word of caution for readers - they can view a specific chapter only once.

Meanwhile, otakus can read the first and latest three chapters of a manga series on the Shonen Jump app as many times as they want.

Recap of Black Clover chapter 360

Black Clover chapter 360, titled Unreadable World, saw the focus of the manga shift from the fight between Noelle and Acier to Yuno and Lucius. Lucius tried to take over Yuno's soul using his soul magic spell. But Yuno was able to block the attack with his Wind Spirit Creation Magic: Spirit of Notus.

This shocked Lucius because as per his prediction, Yuno Grinberryall was never supposed to get this strong. The same was the case with the other magic knights. Upon pondering over the situation, Lucius realized that he could not foresee the future of the world influenced by Asta. That's when Yuno landed a heavy attack on Lucius.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 361?

Yuno as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Clover chapter 361 will most likely show fans the aftermath of Yuno's attack on Lucius. Yuno himself seems to be at his limit as his left arm has started cracking. Thus, he will soon need to end the fight with Lucius. However, the extent of Lucius' strength is yet to be explored in the manga.

That said, the upcoming chapter could also focus on the other fights that are taking place on Judgment Day. This includes Noelle vs Acier, Mereoleona vs Morris, and Yami Sukehiro vs Morgen.

Poll : 0 votes