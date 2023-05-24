Black Clover chapter 360 spoilers and raw scans: Yuno lands an attack on Lucius as a flaw in the ideal vision is revealed

With the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 360 out, fans witnessed the fight between Noelle Silva and her mother Acier begin as the two Valkyrie armor-wielding women clashed against each other. Meanwhile, the fight between Lucius and Yuno took a new turn as Lucius pondered how the magic knights became stronger than his vision of them.

The previous chapter saw Acier having defeated her children and the Silver Eagles when Noelle arrived on the battlefield. As she prepared to fight her mother, a flashback revealed how she formed a partnership with Sea God Leviathan and was now able to assimilate the dragon and attain a new form - Valkyrie Armour: Dragon Form.

Black Clover chapter 360 spoilers show Yuno fighting back against Lucius

As per the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 360, the title of the upcoming chapter is set to be The Invisible World. The chapter opened with the start of the fight between Noelle and Acier as Noelle attacked her mother with a sea dragon spell. However, Acier Silva was able to counter it by piercing through the spell as she challenged her daughter to fight.

Black Clover chapter 360 then shifted to the fight between Yuno Grinberryall and Lucius Zogratis. Yuno used his speed to get close to Lucius as much as possible and tried to attack him using his sword. However, Lucius was able to block his attacks to the point that he was able to bend the sword itself.

Lucius remarked on Yuno's increase in speed as he was now able to catch up to his speed with the mobility of his star and wind magic. However, it was still not enough to defeat the former, as he proceeded to take control of Yuno's soul with his magic. That's when Yuno pulled up a shield against Lucius as he used his new spell "Wind Spirit Creation Magic: Spirit of Notus" to block Lucius' spell.

Following that, Yuno sped up even more as he attacked Lucius, leaving him shocked with his exponential increase in speed and strength. Lucius started to ponder about Yuno as he was surprised that the latter, who grew up in the Clover Kingdom has this much power.

As per Lucius' visions, Yuno would have been the most powerful in the scenario where the Spade Kingdom rebellion by the Dark Triad hadn't happened at all. Even in that situation, Yuno might have needed several years to master star magic. However, Yuno, who lived in the Clover Kingdom, was able to master star magic in a year. Moreover, he is more powerful than the version of Yuno that could have grown up in the Spade Kingdom.

Even the other magic knights surprised Lucius as there shouldn't have been a future where the youngest child of the Silva Household, Noelle Silva, would have grown so strong. Even Morris should've been able to kill Mereoleona instantly. As for Fuegeleon and the other magic knights, they should've been wiped out by now.

Lucius started to ponder at what was the difference in his foresight. He realized that this was the future he did not visualize, the one that was affected by Asta. While Lucius was distracted by these thoughts, Yuno used the opportunity and evidently dealt a major attack on Lucius.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 360

Black Clover chapter 360 saw Yuno finally able to fight back against Lucius Zogratis. Evidently, Lucius had underestimated him and the magic knights of the Clover Kingdom. Thus, Lucius might use a new strategy to get back at the Clover Kingdom, which may either see him use a new spell or retreat for the time being.

