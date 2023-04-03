Black Clover: Every dead character who has returned as a paladin 

With the introduction of paladins in Black Clover, fans instantly started speculating on which characters they could witness return as paladins in the series. While fans started speculating about several fan-favorite characters who had been missing from the series for years, to everyone's surprise, Lucius revealed that he was capable of reviving someone back to life as one of his paladins.

After Lucius revealed his ability to get a deceased character to return as a paladin, fans' minds started running wild as every significant character who passed away in the series came to their minds. While some of those characters did make the cut, others could follow later in the series, given that only six paladins have been revealed to date.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Which paladins were previously dead in Black Clover?

1) Heath Grice

Heath Grice as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Heath Grice was once a commoner from the Clover Kingdom. who later joined Patry's Eye of the Midnight Sun group. He was very loyal to his leader and was very focused on finishing tasks on time. After he got caught by members of the Black Bull, he decided to die by suicide to avoid leaking any information.

Years later, Heath was revived by Lucius Zogratis and was made a paladin to join his ranks. He was later seen with Paladin Lily Aquaria and Yrul as they went together to the Land of the Sun, where he was defeated by Ryuzen Seven Mushogatake Yosuga.

2) Morgen Faust

Morgen Faust as seen in Black Clover (Image via DeviantArt/13VyChan)

Morgen Faust is a former nobleman of House Faust and the younger twin brother of Black Bull Vice-Captain Nacht Faust. He was previously part of the Grey Deer Squad and passed away while saving his brother. The Faust family delved into devil rituals and had his brother Nacht summon the devil Lucifugus. While trying to stop the ritual, Morgen ended up giving away his life.

Years later, Lucius Zogratis revived Morgen Faust as one of his paladins. Morgen joined Lucius on Judgment Day as he made use of his Light Magic to get Lucius within the Noble realm. Soon after, he was seen making use of the purified devil powers to blast a hole through Green Mantis Captain Jack the Ripper's abdomen.

3) Acier Silva

Acier Silva as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Acier Silva is a noblewoman of the Clover Kingdom's House Silva, one of the three royal families in the kingdom. She is most popularly known for being the series' female lead Noelle Silva's mother. She is also a former captain of the Silver Eagle squad. She passed away due to Megicula's curse after giving birth to her youngest daughter.

As she passed away due to Megicula's curse, her soul was trapped in the devil's hold. Over a year later, Lucius Zogratis resurrected Acier, making her a paladin. She joined him and the other paladins on Judgment Day and arrived in the Noble Realm of the Clover Kingdom.

Here, she confronted her former squad, including three of her children.

These were the Black Clover characters who were previously dead and returned to the series as paladins. With Judgment Day only having begun, more paladins could join soon.

