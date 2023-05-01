10 strongest magic types in Black Clover ranked by power

Black Clover is an anime that is based entirely on magic. Every person in the anime's universe is known to possess magic and uses the same for purposes ranging from menial labor to something as significant as protecting the kingdom. Similarly, magic types also differ from person-to-person.

That being said, there are several magic types that have caught fans' attention. While some of these magic types are possessed by humans, others are possessed by devils. Nevertheless, we will be taking a look at the strongest 10 magic types in the Black Clover universe.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga and reflects the author's opinion.

Light Magic to Time Magic: 10 strongest magic types in Black Clover

10) Light Magic

Patry using Light Magic type (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Light Magic, possessed by the Eye of the Midnight Sun leader Patry, the First Wizard King Lumiere Silvamillion Clover, and Nacht's brother Morgen Faust, is arguably one of the fastest magic types in Black Clover.

While possessing Light Magic, a user can manipulate light to create weapons and projectiles, using which, they can attack their opponent. Moreover, the magic type can also be used for traveling.

9) Dark Magic

Yami using Dark Magic type (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Dark Magic, shown to be possessed by the Yami clan, is one of the most unique magic types, considering that it is the polar opposite of Light Magic. Similar to Light Magic, Dark Magic can be used to manipulate and control darkness.

While Dark Magic isn't as fast as Light Magic, it is one of the two magic types that can affect devils, thus making it stronger than Light Magic. Moreover, the fact that Yami Sukehiro and Ichika seem to be the only remaining people who can use Dark Magic, makes it very unique.

8) Word Soul Magic

Zagred using Word Soul Magic type (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Word Soul Magic used by Zagred was once considered the strongest magic type in Black Clover. This was when the devil attacked the Clover Kingdom after tricking the elves into releasing him to the surface world.

As for the magic type, it is quite overpowered considering that the devil only needed to speak to get things done, i.e., he even had the ability to create things out of nothing.

7) Curse-Warding Magic

Vanica using Curse-Warding Magic type (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Curse-Warding Magic used by Megicula is one of the most effective magic types seen in the anime and manga. Vanica, while being Megicula's devil-host, was able to curse her targets and also kill one of the Clover Kingdom's strongest Magic Knights, Acier Silva.

Curse-Warding Magic can either be good or bad, depending on what spell is used. The magic type can be used to resurrect a person, weaken a spell, deteriorate a person's body, for high-speed regeneration, and more.

6) Blood Magic

Vanica using Blood Magic type (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Blood Magic, used by the Witch Queen and Vanica, is one of the most unique magic types given that only one user each has been seen in the series from the Clover Kingdom and the Spade Kingdom.

Blood Magic can be used to generate and manipulate blood. The same can be used to create weapons and control their targets by controlling the blood flow within them.

5) Spatial Magic

Finral using Spatial Magic type (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While there are many Spatial Magic users in Black Clover, it is undeniable that the magic type is quite powerful if the user has a huge mana reserve and has mastered the right spells to use in battle.

Spatial Magic allows a user to manipulate the fabric of space, using which one can teleport and carve through anything that their spell touches. Some of the notable Spatial Magic users include Zenon while being Beelzebub's devil host, Finral, and Langris.

4) Star Magic

Yuno using Star Magic type (Image via Shueisha)

Star Magic, possessed by Yuno Grinberyall, is a magic attribute that allows a user to generate and manipulate stars. It is a unique magic type that is passed down by the royal family of Grinberryall in the Spade Kingdom.

One can utilize a cluster of stars and use them to send attacks and teleport themselves to the location of another star with Star Magic. Moreover, multiple stars can be brought together to create constellations, generating stronger attacks and defenses.

3) Gravity Magic

Dante using Gravity Magic type (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Gravity Magic, originally possessed by Devil King Lucifero, is the magic type that allows its user to manipulate gravity. A user can increase or decrease the gravity surrounding an object or a person to either have them fall or float up in the air.

Using Gravity Magic, a user can create miniature black holes and warp spaces. Moreover, the magic type can be used to create weapons and increase the strength of any physical or weapon-wielded attacks.

2) Time Magic

Julius using Time Magic type in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Time Magic is quite possibly the most unique magic type as it was only possessed by Julius Novachrono, as revealed by Damnatio Kira. However, the magic attribute was originally possessed by the high-ranking devil Astaroth, who channeled his powers to his devil host Lucius Zogratis.

Time Magic allows the user to manipulate time, i.e., steal and store time from others, and use the same to accelerate, decelerate, stop, or even reverse the flow of time.

1) Soul Magic

Lucius Zogratis as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Twitter/@minaxaArt)

Soul Magic is considered to be the most powerful magic type in Black Clover, considering how it can be used to manipulate the souls of the user's target. Given that a person's soul is the root of their well-being, altering the soul allows the user to affect aspects of the target.

Lucius Zogratis used Soul Magic to purify devil power and to incarnate said devils into humans. In addition, the user can instill their target with an overriding belief, altering a person's ideology.

Magic appears in a number of forms in the world of Black Clover and the base for this magic is Mana. There are a variety of magic types, with each one used for a different purpose and situation, making the Black Clover universe an exciting one to be part of.

Poll : 0 votes