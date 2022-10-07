Black Clover movie's original character may shed new light on King Julius

Amid the release of Chapter 340 spoilers, Black Clover fans were treated to some exciting news regarding the highly-anticipated series’ film, which was previously reported to premiere in 2023. Following October 5th’s movie news, fans now know the film will be coming to Netflix worldwide on March 31, 2023.

However, the news didn’t stop there, as the next morning saw a trailer release for the film and some additional casting information. Although not officially announced, members of the Black Clover manga spoiler community claim to have sources that have since divulged exactly what the film will cover plot-wise.

Follow along as this article fully explains why the Black Clover film’s original character may shed new light on the Wizard King, Julius Novachrono.

Lucius and Julius’ enigmatic past allegedly set to be addressed in upcoming Black Clover film

The trailer released for the upcoming film on Thursday, October 6, saw its opening scenes composed of clips from the Black Clover television anime series. Very quickly, however, this parlayed into fresh shots of Julius, Yami, and a mysterious, crystallized sword with a Clover Kingdom logo. This was quickly followed by, presumably, the new character Konrad Leto, speaking about how he’ll change the kingdom.

Leto (whose English name romanization has not been confirmed as of this article’s writing) is a former Wizard King, likely being the one immediately preceding Julius. This can be supported by Julius and Yami being early focuses in the trailer, with each of the two appearing immediately before the previously described scene.

Konrad is then seen wielding the crystallized sword, suggesting it to be either his weapon or a weapon he discovered that he is capable of wielding. The film’s title, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, further supports the theory that the crystallized blade is indeed Konrad’s and Konrad’s alone.

The trailer ends shortly after here with action sequence shots of Asta, providing no further information on the plot or Konrad Leto. However, Twitter user and reputable series leaker @nite_baron (Nite Baron) recently tweeted that the story will indeed be “about Julius’ past” and is “supervised by Tabata.”

Nite Baron continues to explain that the film is “anime original,” likening it to Boruto episodes which aren’t pulled from the manga but are still considered “anime canon.” Furthermore, Nite Baron has previously proven reliable in terms of Black Clover series information, suggesting that their claims on the film dealing with Julius’ past to be true.

With the assumption that this is indeed what the film will cover for its subject matter, it’s up to fans to theorize exactly how the expansion of Julius’ past will happen. One popular theory is that Konrad Leto may be related to Julius, either by the Zogratis family or by whatever family the Julius Novachrono personality comes from.

The film will also likely reveal that Konrad Leto was someone who trained Julius Novachrono during his time as a Magic Knight. This would give Julius some personal stake in combating the Clover Kingdom’s latest threat and provide a great backstory on why such a seemingly irresponsible man was given the Wizard King title.

However, exactly how the latest Black Clover film deals with Julius’ past is all speculative, with theories only beginning to emerge. As fans are given more time to analyze the trailer and wait for story leaks to come out, theories galore will likely be flooding the internet, especially with Nite Baron’s aforementioned plot tease.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

