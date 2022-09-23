Boruto episode 268: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The real villains of the Academy arc have been revealed, which means that in Boruto episode 268, Kae will be in more danger than ever. Until last week’s episode, fans were wondering when the main villain for this saga of the series would make themselves known. Thankfully, we now know not only who is behind the princess but also what their motives are.

In the previous episode, fans saw Kawaki trying to keep his identity as a Shinobi hidden from Kae, while the main threat of the arc revealed himself. Boruto episode 268, titled Target: The School Festival!, will focus on Kawaki taking care of Kae while their class prepares for the Academy’s titular festival. Continue reading to learn more about this upcoming episode’s release.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto anime series.

Boruto, Sara, and their friends will make an appearance in Boruto episode 268

When will the episode come out? Where can you see it?

Will the Minister return in Boruto episode 268? (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 268 is scheduled for release this coming Sunday, September 25, at around 5:30 pm JST on Japanese TV Networks. After a short wait, international fans will have the chance to enjoy this new episode of the franchise in their respective countries. Below, you will find a table containing the times at which the episode will be released, according to your time zone.

Pacific Daylight time – 2:00 am, September 25th

Central Daylight time – 4:00 am, September 25th

Eastern Daylight time – 5:00 am, September 25th

British Summer time – 10:00 am, September 25th

Central European Summer time– 11:00 am, September 25th

Indian Standard time – 2:30 pm, September 25th

Philippine time – 5:00 pm, September 25th

Australian Central Daylight time – 6:30 pm, September 25th

Fans who want to enjoy Boruto Episode 268 can do so via Crunchyroll, Hulu, Funimation, and VRV. These are the only official streaming services for the series, and we encourage fans to use them, as doing so supports the official release of the series. You can also enjoy all previous episodes of the series via these same platforms.

What to expect from Boruto episode 268?

Who is trying to kill Kae (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Now that fans are aware that Kae is being targeted by the Minister of her own kingdom, the arc will most likely continue to explore this concept. In the preview for Boruto episode 268, fans can see a worried Himawari talking with Kawaki. This could imply that the Uzumaki siblings are trying to find a way to keep the princess safe without alerting her of what is happening.

Fortunately, not everything in this upcoming episode will be sad and tense, as we will have a chance to see many fan-favorite characters return to our screens. Team 7, Inojin, and many more members of the new generation of Shinobi will again appear in the series. They will be the ones to enjoy all the hard work Kawaki’s class put into the school festival.

Himawari as seen in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans will also see a play about the lives of the legendary Sanin the kids were practicing for in the last episode. From what we could tell during their rehearsals last week, the play will focus on the moment Orochimaru betrayed Konoha and made his escape from the village.

What happened in the last episode?

Eiki and Kawaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 267 started with Kawaki’s classmates practicing their roles for the upcoming school play. Himawari, who was dressed as Minato, forgot her fake band, so her brother tried to offer her his, which was real. She immediately told Kawaki to hide it, as it could reveal his identity as a Shinobi. Sadly, Eiki saw it and tried to blow Kawaki’s cover.

Over the next few days, Eiki did everything he could to prove that Kawaki was an actual Shinobi pretending to be a student. Sadly, his last attempt destroyed the set his friends worked so hard on, making him realize his mistake. The episode ended with Kawaki saving Kae from an assassin hired by her country’s Minister, who wants the princess dead to put her brother on the throne.

