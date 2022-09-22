Boruto Chapter 73: Sasuke reawakens Dojutsu abilities, Boruto's next big mission

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 73 has finally been released and has many enjoyable elements. The manga picked up from where it left off, and Team 7 was the focus of this particular chapter. Shikamaru, being the skilled tactician he is, came up with a plan for the current issue.

Additionally, the last few panels of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations revealed an essential piece of information that has the entire fanbase talking. This information is regarding Sasuke's abilities, and the latest chapter might have given us a glimpse of the extent of his abilities after losing his Rinnegan to Momoshiki.

Let's take a look at some of the events in the series and understand a little more about Sasuke's abilities.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Boruto manga series.

Boruto: Important events in the manga

Team 7's new mission

Shikamaru instantly summoned all members of Team 7 for a mission that only they were capable of handling. While the protagonist was excited, the mission wasn't exactly what he expected. Notably, Team 7 was called because of Eida. Amado did a great job negotiating with Eida and ensured that she and Daemon cut ties with Code. While Code's limiters were removed, his power level was nowhere near Daemon's, which showed the sheer difference in their fighting abilities.

Shikamaru preparing Team 7 for the mission (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

The only issue was that two of the strongest characters we know were coming to Konohagakure. Eida had a crush on Kawaki, and she wanted to explore a romantic relationship with him. This was revealed during the mission brief, which confused all members of Team 7. Shikamaru clarified that Kawaki's response to Eida's advances is directly linked to the village's safety.

Shikamaru explains how crucial their mission is (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Sarada quickly learned that this was a surveillance mission, and Shikamaru later revealed the reason for choosing Boruto and Kawaki. Since they're Otsutsukis, Eida's ability to enchant people would not work on them.

Sasuke's abilities

While only a panel was spared for this, fans believe this to be one of the most exciting parts of the chapter. There have been many debates about whether or not Sasuke completely lost his Rinnegan abilities after Momoshiki destroyed it. In the recent panel, there was a point when Naruto and Sasuke were on the roof of the Hokage office and were discussing the current mission assigned to Team 7. It was at this point when we suddenly saw Sasuke turn back and utter the words

"This feeling… it's similar to that day. I wonder…"

Sasuke sensing Momoshiki's presence (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

When Momoshiki first spoke to Boruto and froze reality, Sasuke used his Rinnegan abilities to listen to what Momoshiki had to say. In this latest chapter, Sasuke made an apparent reference to that time. This chapter confirmed that he was able to sense Momoshiki's presence.

Since this was the case, one can conclude that Sasuke did not lose all of his Rinnegan abilities. While the series hasn't deliberated on this, the reason why Sasuke was able to utilize a few of his Rinnegan abilities could be due to the remnants of his Rinnegan chakra.

The Boruto manga has only given us a glimpse of his abilities, and it'll be interesting to see just how strong he is despite losing one of the most powerful eyes in the series.

