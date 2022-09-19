Boruto episode 267: Twitter is disappointed with Eiki's attempt to get Kawaki expelled  

Boruto episode 267 was released just a couple of hours ago to the delight of fans. Sadly, with an average plot and slow pacing, the episode was nowhere near as good as the fandom expected it to be. Yet, the episode still managed to surprise fans with a huge revelation during its final moments.

Last week’s adventure featured Himawari and Osuka fighting a group of criminals who kidnapped them expecting to become rich. Boruto episode 267, titled Kawaki’s Cover Blown?!, focused on Eiki trying to expose the black-haired boy as a Shinobi and getting him expelled from the academy. Continue reading to learn more about the highlights of the episode and how fans reacted to it.

The main villain of the arc made himself known in Boruto episode 267

A tribute to the Sanin

Osuka, Kae, and Eiki as the Sanin in Boruto episode 267 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 267 started with Kawaki’s classmates practicing for a school play about the life of the Sanin. Osuka played the role of Orochimaru, Kae interpreted Tsunade, and Eiki was dressed as Jiraiya. When the three kids pretended to use the Summoning Jutsu, their respective animals appeared with Kawaki acting as Lady Katsuyu, Tsunade’s slug.

Seeing the older boy in such a role caused Eiki to start laughing uncontrollably, embarrassing Kawaki even further. After their rehearsal for the day was over, all the kids took their costumes off. Kae approached Kawaki to tell the boy how excited she was for their play about the legendary Sanin.

Osuka as Orochimaru in Boruto episode 267 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Osuka approached the pair, complaining about having to play Orochimaru’s part when the role she truly wanted was of Minato. She questioned the decision to allow Himawari to portray such a role. Kawaki told her everyone in the class decided to give her the role due to the Fourth Hokage being Himawari’s grandfather.

The Uzumaki girl ran towards Osuka to praise her for her characterization of Orochimaru. She asked her classmates to bring a handmade headband the next day, as that would add realism to their play. Later that same day, Kawaki and Kae walked home together. A Leaf ninja appeared to relieve Kawaki from his guard duties for the day.

As expected, fans became enamored with Himawari dressed as her grandfather. Twitter was filled with images of the youngest Uzumaki’s portrayal of Minato. Himawari may not have been as prominent in Boruto episode 267, but she still outshines the rest of the cast.

Surprisingly, fans are praising the choice to make Osuka Orochimaru. The girl did a magnificent job playing the part of the snake Sanin, going as far as to imitate his iconic laugh. As Himawari said in the episode, it is like she was born to play the role.

Eiki is exposed

Eiki as Jiraiya in Boruto episode 267 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 267 continued the next day, with Sosha entering the room and handing her classmates a handmade newspaper. The small paper sheet contained a photo of Eiki reading one of Jiraiya’s books, with an explanation that the Fuma clan heir was found reading it at school.

Eiki tried to get rid of all the copies of Sosha’s newspaper, even though all of his classmates were already aware of his secret. After Eiki finished destroying the pieces of paper, Osuka told everyone to prepare for their rehearsal for the day. The kids started to place handmade headbands on their foreheads, except for Himawari, who forgot hers.

Himawari telling Kawaki to be more careful in Boruto episode 267 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kawaki tried to hand his real headband to his sister, as he would not use it in the role of Katsuyu. The girl got scared and asked his older brother to hide the item. Himawari explained that if anyone found out about Kawaki having a real headband, they would figure out that he is not a real student. Moreover, Eiki started acting suspiciously, looking over at the siblings intensely.

The episode then cut to Eiki and Sosha talking in one of the Academy’s corridors. The Fuma clan heir revealed that he indeed saw Kawaki pull out a real headband. He tried to convince the gossip-loving girl to print a story that would paint the older boy as a villain, hoping to get Kae away from him by doing this. Eiki promised Sosha that he would get her the headband to prove that he was not lying.

On another note, fans on Twitter could not stop laughing at Kawaki dressed as Lady Katsuyu. The boy is the complete opposite of the kind and meek slug summon Tsunade uses, and he truly did not want the role. Nonetheless, fans loved how embarrassed he got when in the costume.

Many others are mocking Eiki for being discovered reading one of Jiraiya’s books. Still, some fans wonder how he even got that book in the first place, as they are only for mature audiences, and the Fuma heir is still a kid.

Kae’s dream

Boruto episode 267 went on to show Kae taking a break from her role as Tsunade, looking worried. Kawaki followed her to the Academy rooftop, where Kae confessed she was feeling down because she would soon have to leave her friends behind. In a very sweet moment, Kawaki assured the girl that he would still be her friend and asked her to enjoy the present.

Kae began walking back inside the building, while Kawaki stayed behind to talk with Eiki, who was spying on them. The Fuma boy realized that trying to steal the band from his older classmate would not be easy. Nonetheless, he came up with a plan to take it during the rehearsal.

Moments later, Kawaki entered his classroom, and was shocked when he noticed no one was there. Himawari arrived to inform her brother that the class decided to go rehearse on the stage they would be performing in during the school festival. Suddenly, Sosha appeared to question the black-haired boy about the rumors of him being a Shinobi, prompting the siblings to run away.

A big scoop

Kawaki being pushed by Eiki in Boruto episode 267 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 267 continued with Kawaki’s classmates gathered in front of the stage Neon built. The kids were all praising the girl for her hard work, to which the girl replied that the stage was not yet finished, as it was still unstable. Osuka told everyone to prepare for their rehearsal. Sosha pointed her camera at the Uzumaki siblings, making them shudder.

When the practice play began, Kawaki noticed that Eiki was no longer playing the role of Jiraiya. Kande told the older boy that the Fuma clan heir asked Ehou to change roles, as he was no longer interested. This confused Kawaki, as he was sure Eiki would not drop such an important role. Sosha was still trying to get a picture of the black-haired boy’s headband.

Sosha was extremely endearing during Boruto episode 267, which is why fans on Twitter are talking fondly about her. The determination the girl showed while trying to expose Kawaki was enough for fans to root for her.

Tragedy is avoided

Boruto episode 267 proceeded to reveal that Eiki took on the role of Manda to attack Kawaki while dressed as Katsuyu. When the Fuma boy pushed the older student, the real headband fell from his pocket. Taking advantage of Osuka’s love for improvisation, Eiki told the pink-haired girl that Katsuyu was hiding something, and the two kids started pushing Kawaki.

Eiki was able to take the headband and immediately jumped away from Kawaki, stopping him from taking it back. Sadly, his weight was too much for the unstable stage, causing it to collapse. Kawaki had to save everyone, including Eiki, from a tragic and painful death. Even then, the boy still wanted Kawaki to be expelled, so he tried to get the headband to Sosha.

Himawari encouraging Kawaki in Boruto episode 267 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The gossip-loving girl complained about the object being handmade instead of a real one, screaming at Eiki for lying to her. Kawaki confronted Eiki, showing him how his selfish desire to get rid of him destroyed the stage the class worked so hard on. The silver-haired kid started crying, claiming it was not his intention to ruin the stage.

Himawari, after seeing her classmate was truly sorry, asked Kawaki to console him. Although reluctant, the older boy approached Eiki to tell him everything would be okay, and they could work on the stage together. With the whole class helping, the stage was ready again by the time it got dark outside.

An assassin in Konoha

With everyone gone, Kawaki and Himawari started looking for the former’s headband. Osuka approached the pair, handing the boy his lost item. The pink-haired girl revealed that she heard when Eiki told Sosha about Kawaki being a Shinobi, so she exchanged the real band with her handmade one during the rehearsal.

With the problem solved, Kawaki and Himawari started heading home, only to be stopped by Eiki. The Fuma clan heir apologized once again for his behavior and handed the siblings a note that made him start to suspect the older boy. The note stated that Kawaki was a Shinobi and had a secret that would get him expelled.

Kae before being attacked in Boruto Episode 267 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The black-haired boy realized someone was trying to get rid of him to get to Kae. He asked Himawari where the princess was at the time, to which his sister replied that Kae was sleeping in the infirmary. Inside the Academy’s shed, a man known as the Minister was talking with his assistant about their plan to kill Kae and make her younger brother the heir to the throne.

The men mocked Konoha for not noticing that one of the students was an assassin in disguise, tasked with killing Kae. As the men spoke, a hooded figure was preparing to kill the sleeping princess. Boruto episode 267 ended with Kawaki throwing a kunai at the assassin, foiling their plan to kill Kae.

The revelation of an assassin hidden inside the academy shocked fans to their core. Many fans have already posted their theories on Twitter about who could be hiding behind the cloak. Some are pointing fingers at Hana, who acted somewhat suspicious in the episode by leaving the kids alone. Others claim the twins have something to do with the assassination attempt.

Fans are also excited about the return of many of their favorite characters in next week’s episode. It seems like Boruto’s generation will come back to enjoy the school festival that Kawaki’s class is working on.

What happened in the last episode?

Himawari fighting her kidnaper (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 266 told the story of Himawari and Osuka being kidnapped. The girls were taken because the criminals believe that Osuka’s parents, who are both famous actors, would pay a lot to save their daughter. The youngest Uzumaki was able to liberate herself and attack the leader of the kidnappers. In the end, Kawaki arrived in time to save his sister and her friend.

Final thoughts

The kids putting their headbands in Boruto episode 267 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 267 was fairly enjoyable, with some truly funny moments. Nevertheless, the subplot with Eiki trying to get Kawaki expelled did seem to drag on a little longer than needed. Compared with last week’s outstanding episode, this one felt extremely plain and uninteresting.

As slow and boring as Eiki’s moments felt, they worked as a natural way to introduce the main villains of this arc, the Minister and his assistant. We now know why Kae is being targeted, as well as who is responsible for the attacks. It was also shocking to learn that one of the students could be a potential assassin.

Himawari and Ehou blushing in Boruto episode 267 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

From now on, Kawaki’s real mission begins, as the Minister is getting desperate to get rid of Kae. Next week’s episode will focus on Kawaki keeping Kae safe during the school festival the kids were preparing for. Characters like Shikadai, Inojin, Sarada, and Boruto will make a comeback after being left aside for such a long time.

