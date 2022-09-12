Boruto episode 266: Twitter in awe of Himawari’s abilities as she almost handles kidnapping situation alone

Boruto episode 266 came out a couple of hours ago, giving fans one of the tensest and most stressful viewing experiences in the Academy arc. It focuses on Himawari and Osuka, featuring great character development for both girls.

Last week, fans got a lighthearted episode that showed Kawaki being manhandled by his teammates. This week’s offering, titled Himawari Kidnapped!!, dealt with Himawari being abducted due to her connection to Osuka. Continue reading to learn more about the highlights of Boruto episode 266 as well as how fans on Twitter reacted after watching it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Boruto episode 266.

Himawari uses Hyuga fighting style in Boruto episode 266

What happened in the last episode?

Himawari helping Kae (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 265 began with Kawaki and his classmates being divided into teams for an outdoor survival exercise. The character was paired up with Soul and Harika, while Himawari ended up in a team with Kae and Sosha. However, Kawaki was more preoccupied with protecting Kae than with the exercise, which enraged his teammates. The episode ended with him saving Himawari and Kae from a fire bear.

Himawari is abducted

Himawari as seen in Boruto episode 266 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 266 started with Kawaki walking around the Academy with a giant stack of papers in his hands. Himawari approached his older brother, asking him if he was going to remain in the school for the day. The black-haired boy told her that he would stay, as he was in charge of cleaning their classroom. Himawari said goodbye to her brother, encountering Osuka on her way out.

Once all the students were outside the Academy, Himawari started speaking with Neon, asking her if she always accompanied Osuka. Before the girl had a chance to reply, her mother arrived to pick her up. Osuka greeted her friend’s mother, who wanted to know how Osuka’s mother was. The pink-haired girl was unable to offer an answer for undisclosed reasons. Neon said goodbye to her two friends and left.

Suddenly, a pair of figures emerged from the trees and took both girls with them. Himawari and Osuka were brought to an old, dirty shed. The younger Uzumaki told the latter the kidnappers were expecting Hinata to pay a ransom, something Osuka was sure her own mother would not do.

Michael @tellmechael

O que eu falei da Osuka no inicio do Arco?

Tudo dava sinais de que ela só tinha esse comportamento por conta da ausência do contato familiar.

Ela nunca foi uma personagem antipática. Apenas reflete a ausência do afago familiar.



#BORUTO Episódio 266O que eu falei da Osuka no inicio do Arco?Tudo dava sinais de que ela só tinha esse comportamento por conta da ausência do contato familiar.Ela nunca foi uma personagem antipática. Apenas reflete a ausência do afago familiar. Episódio 266O que eu falei da Osuka no inicio do Arco?Tudo dava sinais de que ela só tinha esse comportamento por conta da ausência do contato familiar.Ela nunca foi uma personagem antipática. Apenas reflete a ausência do afago familiar.#BORUTO https://t.co/JhSaFtHpiI

Not much was said on Twitter about these scenes as nothing of notoriety happened in them. However, fans pointed out how Osuka saw some character development in just a few scenes. Her rude behavior towards others comes from the lack of attention she gets at home. Other fans were saying how much they liked Neon’s character design.

The ransom note

Kawaki as seen in Boruto episode 266 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 266 continued after Kawaki left the Academy for the day. The boy encountered Kae and her butler outside the school, who asked him if he knew where Himawari could have been. Kawaki saw his sister’s pendant on the floor. The group concluded that something had happened and headed toward Osuka’s house to ask the pink-haired girl if she knew anything.

Later that night, outside the shed, the leader of the kidnappers approached Osuka and Himawari. The man was interested in getting money from Osuka’s mother, with whom he seemed to have a grudge. When he realized who Himawari was, he threatened to sell the girl to someone who wanted revenge against Naruto, claiming he would get a lot of money for her.

Meanwhile, Kawaki, Kae, and Batora arrived at Osuka’s home, only to find out that the girls were indeed kidnapped. Kawaki came up with the idea of asking Neon if she saw anything suspicious. Before leaving, the boy told Osuka’s butlers to call the girl’s parents to let them know about the situation, screaming at them when they said they did not want to bother the actors.

NoWBrian @NoWBrian

she almost did it xD

e266 damn... Himawari learns 'talk no jutsu'she almost did it xD #BORUTO e266 damn... Himawari learns 'talk no jutsu'she almost did it xD#BORUTO e266 https://t.co/HRroknsbhr

Himawari proved to fans on Twitter that the Talk no Jutsu her father was famous for runs in the family. The episode had several instances in which the girl tried to befriend her kidnappers, just like Naruto would have done.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 , a little kidnapping doesn't even bother himawari. You can't phase her bro, she's been through worse, a little kidnapping doesn't even bother himawari. #Boruto You can't phase her bro, she's been through worse😂, a little kidnapping doesn't even bother himawari. #Boruto https://t.co/9a3dZLDB47

Fans also noted that Himawari’s lack of a reaction in front of her kidnappers in Boruto episode 266 was due to previous traumatic experiences involving her past. After everything the girl has been through, a simple kidnapping is nothing to worry about for her.

Osuka’s mother

The kidnapper intimidates Osuka in Boruto episode 266 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 266 went on to show Himawari speaking to Osuka about her mother. The Uzumaki girl wanted to know why her classmate was so sure her mother would not pay the ransom for her. Osuka replied that her mother no longer cared about her. However, when Himawari tried to learn more about the subject, the pink-haired girl got angry and told her it was not her problem.

Subsequently, the girls were interrupted by the kidnappers, who were worried about being killed by the Hokage for kidnapping his daughter. Himawari told them her father would not do that. The criminals revealed they only agreed to abduct the girls because they needed money. They also told Himawari their boss used to be a Genin, angering their leader, who attacked them with a fire Jutsu.

During this part of the episode, Kawaki’s group arrived at Neon’s house, informing the girl about Osuka and Himawari's kidnapping. The girl revealed that she tried to leave Osuka alone that day because she'd fought with her mother. Neon also said that her mother was old friends with Osuka’s. When asked if she knew anything else, the girl came up with an idea to help, telling the group to wait a moment.

Himawari to the rescue

Himawari attacking the leader in Boruto episode 266 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 266 went on to show Himawari telling Osuka to slip off the rope and follow her lead. The girl, who noticed two of the kidnappers were asleep, took the chance and attacked the leader, who was not expecting the girl to fight back. Using her Byakugan and the Gentle Fist, Himawari was able to knock the man out for a few seconds.

Sadly, the criminal was still conscious and grabbed Himawari’s ankle, causing the girl to fall. The man grabbed her by the neck, strangling her before Osuka’s eyes, all while the pink-haired girl screamed at the man to let go of her friend. The criminal looked at Osuka with hatred in his eyes, claiming she would die as soon as he was done with Himawari.

Abruptly, the roof of the shed was destroyed by Kawaki, who attacked the criminal leader and rescued both girls from him. The black-haired boy went on to attack the kidnapper, who tried to kill Kawaki using his Fire-Release. Nonetheless, his Jutsus were too weak to hurt Kawaki, giving the boy the chance to knock out the criminal with a single punch.

Laura @__Pimpolha finalmente pudemos ver um pouco da Himawari rm ação! Que garota INCRÍVEL e que episódios FODA! #BORUTO finalmente pudemos ver um pouco da Himawari rm ação! Que garota INCRÍVEL e que episódios FODA! #BORUTO https://t.co/OOIbEivt2T

Bolt 🔩 (CW: HxH) @Bolt_Otsutsuki not afraid to fight… Himawari fighting a bad guy alone make me happy, I’m so proud of her!

#BORUTO #Boruto266 That’s our little sunflowernot afraid to fight…Himawari fighting a bad guy alone make me happy, I’m so proud of her! That’s our little sunflower 🌻 not afraid to fight… 😤 Himawari fighting a bad guy alone make me happy, I’m so proud of her! #BORUTO #Boruto266 https://t.co/OFxUMqyUo7

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 What did I do to deserve this - himawari using her byukugan in a combat fight and she also used Tenketsu! JUST MAKE HER A CHUNIN ALREADY! #boruto What did I do to deserve this - himawari using her byukugan in a combat fight and she also used Tenketsu! JUST MAKE HER A CHUNIN ALREADY! #boruto https://t.co/D8dww0zviG

As expected, fans on Twitter lost their minds after seeing Himawari display her power and ability in Boruto episode 266. The girl was the real hero of the episode, showcasing her Taijutsu skills and her mastery over the Byakugan to save her friend.

Saori✨ @Ladyuzumakii #Boruto

Himawari desde pequeñita ya pensado como hokage igual que Itachi Xd Himawari desde pequeñita ya pensado como hokage igual que Itachi Xd #BorutoHimawari desde pequeñita ya pensado como hokage igual que Itachi Xd https://t.co/NvTQAdQFxx

Fans have compared her to many different characters, from members of her own family to Itachi Uchiha. Himawari has proven once again that she is the most capable Kunoichi of her generation, something people have been speculating about since the arc began.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17



“This level of fire-style won’t work on me” - no chill #boruto Kawaki vs a Genin | A better challenge than the fire-breathing bear, but it doesn’t matter kawaki’s one-punch TKO streak continues.“This level of fire-style won’t work on me” - no chill Kawaki vs a Genin | A better challenge than the fire-breathing bear, but it doesn’t matter kawaki’s one-punch TKO streak continues. “This level of fire-style won’t work on me” - no chill🔥 #boruto https://t.co/E8qh8VRKVB

Kawaki also got some love from fans on Twitter after he defeated the criminal with just a single punch. Besides comparing him to Saitama, fans noted that the boy has knocked out two opponents with one punch in just two episodes.

A new threat

Boruto episode 266 continued after the ninja police arrived at the shed. Kawaki approached Himawari to give her the pendant she'd lost, telling her to be more observant from now on. As the siblings spoke, Osuka questioned Neon on how she was able to find her, to which the girl replied it was all thanks to her ninja drone.

Osuka’s mother entered the shed, running straight to her daughter. The pink-haired girl was surprised to see her mother there, as she believed her mother did not love her anymore. The parent told her she would always be there when her daughter needed her. Neon revealed that the drone she used to find Osuka was designed by her mother to always keep her safe.

The unkown new enemy (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The mother and daughter hugged and finally reconciled. Himawari asked Osuka why she thought her mother hated her. The girl replied that she'd got that impression after her mother threw away her pudding. The older woman told Osuka that she'd discarded the dessert away because it was already expired. The pink haired-girl thanked Himawari for saving her and invited everyone to her home to eat something.

Out of nowhere, Kawaki told Himawari she was amazing. When his sister looked at him all confused, he claimed that she'd become the leader of her group without realizing it. Boruto episode 266 ended with a mysterious man with no pupils looking at the group from between the trees.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 . #Boruto This is the turning point for the arc - Main villain energy, I hope we see more next week This is the turning point for the arc - Main villain energy, I hope we see more next week👀. #Boruto https://t.co/0LShWkUxD0

Fans are extremely excited now that the final villain of the arc has been revealed. No one knows anything about this new enemy, but his threatening aura and character design were enough to get fans excited about the final battle.

Lenka🔮 @phoenixknightt brb gonna cry they dressed up as tsunade and jiraiyabrb gonna cry they dressed up as tsunade and jiraiya 😭😭brb gonna cry https://t.co/NVXYK3FpSZ

TheFruit⚡️ @Borutos_manga



If Naruto sees this he'll be so proud to see his daughter continue the 4th hokage's legacy🤧

episode266 Himawari Cosplays as Hokage Minato In the next Episode 267If Naruto sees this he'll be so proud to see his daughter continue the 4th hokage's legacy🤧 #boruto episode266 #boruto Himawari Cosplays as Hokage Minato In the next Episode 267😍If Naruto sees this he'll be so proud to see his daughter continue the 4th hokage's legacy🤧#borutoepisode266 #boruto https://t.co/gyEocMRNqi

The preview of next week’s episode also gave people a lot to talk about. Not only are they obsessed with Himawari dressing up as her grandfather, but they are also glad to see the Sanin be represented in a school play.

Final thoughts

Himawari using the Byakugan in Boruto episode 266 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 266 was the most stress-inducing episode in the Academy arc as of yet. While the beginning felt a little slow, the rest of the episode flew by smoothly. Fans could sense the tension of the abduction throughout the episode, which was amplified by how unstable the villain appeared to be.

Himawari continues to show how capable and powerful she can be, almost taking care of an experienced Shinobi just by herself. It was extremely sweet to see Kawaki praise her for all the accomplishments she has achieved during this arc, and fans are certain she will keep bringing more surprises.

Kae and Kawaki as seen in Boruto episode 266 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans were finally introduced to the main villain of the arc, meaning Kae and Kawaki’s real adventure is just about to commence. Next week’s episode will focus on the kids preparing for a school play about the events of Naruto, so it is unlikely one will see the villain again. Nonetheless, fans need to be alert, as no one knows when this new threat will make itself known.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh