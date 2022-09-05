Boruto Episode 265: Twitter cannot stop laughing at Kawaki being manhandled by his teammates

Boruto Episode 265 was released just a few hours ago, and fans are delighted since they were not expecting the episode to be as enjoyable as it was. The Academy arc is known for being extremely entertaining, and this week’s episode was no exception.

Last time, we saw Himawari and her classmates infiltrating the academy to solve a mystery. This episode, titled Team Rivalry: Practical Skills Training!, focused on Hana taking her class to the forest to teach them about teamwork and survival skills. Keep reading to know more about the highlights of Boruto Episode 265.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers of Boruto Episode 265.

Kawaki barely survived teaming up with Soul and Harika in Boruto Episode 265

What happened in the last episode?

Boruto Episode 264 turned Himawari and her classmates into ghost hunters for a day, as they investigated all the mysteries surrounding the Academy. To keep their friends happy, Kae and Kawaki pretended to be the ghosts that haunted the school. In the end, everyone involved got scared to death thanks to Shino, who stayed behind to clean the Academy.

Practical training

Boruto Episode 265 started with Hana informing her students that they would go to a forest near the Academy the next day where they would have a lesson about working in teams of three, like they would do after graduating. The kids all drew papers from a box to determine who would be on their team. Himawari ended up with Kae and Sosha, while Kawaki teamed up with Harika and Soul.

Once classes were over for the day, Kawaki and Himawari went home together, while talking about how difficult it would be to take care of Kae. Himawari told Kawaki that she would continue the mission as she was on the same team, claiming that she had been of great help up until that point. Kawaki only asked her to prevent Kae from learning about the mission.

Eiki and Osuka as seen in Boruto Episode 265 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The next day, Hana and her class gathered in the forest to begin the exercise. Hana asked her students to select a captain for each team. Himawari and Sosha selected Kae, who accepted the position while blushing. Kawaki was also selected as the leader of his team, but not before being mocked and punched by Soul and Harika.

Once the kids were done selecting a leader, Hana informed them they would all be judged as a team, so teamwork would be extremely important. Hana also informed the kids that the best team at the end of the exercise would be getting a prize. Additionally, she also asked them to stay out of the deep parts of the forest. A boy named Konashi approached Kae, but he never got to speak with her.

Fans on Twitter have been commenting on how much Himawari resembled Naruto during the scene with Kawaki. The girl made some faces that will look familiar to fans of the original series.

Fans have also been reacting to Eiki and Osuka’s relationship, predicting that their rivalry will someday turn into a relationship.

Kawaki and his teammates have also been extremely popular among fans on Twitter, as fans cannot contain their laughter at how Kawaki was treated in the latest episode.

Hana’s class compete against each other

Soul attacking Kawaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto Episode 265 continued with Hana showing her students how to climb a tree. She told them that they needed to learn how to control their Chakra to do so. To see who was doing the activity better, she placed several flags on top of many trees, telling the kids to go one at a time to see which team could get hold of the most number of flags.

Eiki had no problem accomplishing the task, and it was the same for Kawaki. Kae, however, had trouble at first and had to be saved by Himawari. Kawaki also tried to save Kae, jumping out of his tree before collecting a flag. This enraged his teammates, who sent him flying away to make them lose time. Eiki’s team was number one, Kae’s team came second, while Kawaki’s ended in last position.

The next lesson involved throwing shuriken at some targets. Kawaki was unable to concentrate with his teammates glaring at him at all times, making the girls even more angry. Himawari took the time to teach Kae how to throw a shuriken, just to be scared by a bunny that appeared out of nowhere seconds later. Soul and Harika once again attacked Kawaki for getting distracted.

Fans were thoroughly impressed with the amazing display of skill Himawari demonstrated during Boruto Episode 265. The girl is shaping up to be the best Kunoichi of her generation.

Curry time

Boruto Episode 265 went on to show Hana giving her class instructions to prepare curry for lunch. Kae claimed she had never cooked curry before, so Himawari and Sosha told her they would help. While cutting onions, Kae almost cut herself, which distracted Kawaki once more. He ended up attracting the attention of some insects because of this.

Moments later, Sosha told Kae a certain guy was totally after her, prompting Kawaki to think she was referring to an enemy. Himawari had to explain that the boy Sosha was referring to was Eiki, who had a crush on Kae. Kawaki was unable to reply, as an enormous cloud of insects formed behind him and pushed him towards his team. Harika was revealed to be a member of the Aburame clan.

Kawaki was once again admonished for being an unreliable teammate, making the boy stutter out apologies for his actions. Soul and Harika decided to take the role of leader away from him and give it to Harika. Nevertheless, the girls gave Kawaki a plate of curry for him to eat, even though he did not help them cook. The boy loved the curry, making the girls feel extremely happy about it.

Bear attack

Mimi as seen in Boruto Episode 265 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto Episode 265 saw Kawaki finish his meal before being informed by Himawari that Kae disappeared while she was not looking. Fearing the worst, Kawaki and Himawari started looking for the princess all over the place. Himawari asked Mimi if she saw Kae go somewhere, to which Mimi replied that Kae went deeper into the forest.

While Himawari ran towards Kae, Kawaki came by Konashi, who told him Kae was in danger. The episode cut to Kae sitting on a tree reading a note that asked her to meet someone on the spot for some advice. Himawari arrived moments later, making Kae believe she was the one who asked her to be there. As the girls spoke, heavy footsteps could be heard coming their way.

Meanwhile, Kawaki was speaking with Konashi, who revealed he was on his way to talk with Kae about his sweets but was scared when he saw a flame bear approaching. The boy was expecting Kae to help him make the best sweets for a competition he was going to be a part of the next day. Kawaki scolded Konashi for leaving Kae to face the bear alone.

Himawari and Kae ran away from the bear before being saved by Hana, who told them to run away as she fought the beast. Sadly, the teacher was overpowered by the bear’s flames and would have been killed had Kawaki not interjected. The boy defeated the bear in a single attack, saving both Hana and Konashi from the animal. Hana became self-conscious for having to be saved by her student.

Kawaki’s new student

Kawaki impressing his teammates (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto Episode 265 continued after the kids were saved from the bear, with Konashi finally asking Kae for her advice on his sweets. Kae told him they were extremely good, so he should not be worried about the competition. Unfortunately for Kawaki, Soul and Harika caught up with him and once again attacked him for running away.

After being beaten up by his teammates, Kawaki went on to win the last event of the day, prompting Harika and Soul to praise his abilities. In the end, Kae’s team ended up being the winner of the competition and were given medals for their good job.

Later that day, Kawaki and Himawari walked home together. Himawari apologized for not being able to protect Kae, although Kawaki reassured her that she did well. Nonetheless, the boy had concerns about Hana’s abilities as a teacher. Boruto Episode 265 ended with Konashi looking for Kawaki to ask him to become his new teacher while at school.

Final thoughts

Hana as seen in Boruto Episode 265 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto Episode 265 was the funniest episode the series has released in quite some time. The comedic moments in the episode were pure gold and will have fans laughing for a long time. Watching Kawaki being thrown around by a girl half his size was hilarious, as well as the various faces that were made during the episode.

The episode also had some serious moments that were handled expertly. They did not take away from the comedic scenes, but they did not feel forced at all. Boruto Episode 265 was also incredibly good in terms of character development. Not only were Himawari’s skills on full display for the audience, but we also got to see Himawari slowly starting to trust his little sister.

Himawari as seen in Boruto Episode 265 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Next week’s episode, titled The Himawari Kidnapping Incident, will focus on Himawari and Osuka being abducted by a group of criminals. It is likely that Himawari was only taken for being associated with Osuka, who is the daughter of two world-famous movie stars. If this upcoming episode is as entertaining as Boruto Episode 265 was, fans will be more than happy to see it.

