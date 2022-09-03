5 best teen movies and shows to watch during Labor Day 2022 weekend

Labor Day 2022 is just around the corner, and one can feel the seasons changing. The federal holiday is celebrated every year on the first Monday of September. This year, it will be observed on September 5.

Well, it’s going to be a relaxing weekend, and what better way to celebrate it than with some good content? But the question is, what should one watch this holiday weekend?

The eventful month of August saw many great releases in theaters and OTT platforms alike. With the release of much-awaited shows and movies like House of the Dragon and Prey coming to screens, the audience has a lot to watch.

As Labor Day approaches, there are some great shows and movies for one to watch from the boundless ocean of great content. If you're a coming-of-age movie and TV show fan, this list's for you. Read on to find five recommendations for a hearty watch this Labor Day weekend.

5 coming-of-age movies and TV shows to watch this Labor Day weekend

1) Lady Bird (2017)

Lady Bird is a 2017 movie that stars Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, and Laurie Metcalf in prominent roles.

The film centers around a young girl, Christine McPherson, more preferably known as "Lady Bird". The latter is a name that Christine gave to herself. It's one that her mother didn't call her by, only adding to Lady Bird's teenage misery.

The film explores the most difficult times in the life of a teenager, which is when they have to choose a college to go to. Lady Bird goes through the same predicament in the movie. Her mother, a nurse, works double shifts trying to make ends meet as her husband has been laid off.

She tried to convince Lady Bird to go to an in-state cheap college but to no avail. Lady Bird's heart is set on leaving her hometown of Sacramento, which she has grown to despise deeply.

Watch the film for some classic familial tension and drama this Labor Day, 2022.

2) Never Have I Ever (2020-present)

Never Have I Ever by Mindy Kaling has become a popular favorite for its quirky characters and light-hearted high-school drama. It will make for a perfect Labor Day weekend binge.

The show revolves around Devi, a second-generation Indian immigrant teenager who is exceptionally intelligent and an all-rounder student. She has two gal pals with whom she traverses the ups and downs of life.

However, the thing about Devi is that she recently lost her beloved father to a road accident, and dealing with the trauma of his father's demise along with the usual high-school drama, sometimes gets a bit too much for her.

Nonetheless, the show is a light-hearted comedy that makes light of teenage crushes and friendships and gives a comical insight into the Indian household. The show stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewinson, Richa Moorjani, Megan Suri, Lee Rodriguez, Poorna Jagannathan, Ramona Young, and Benjamin Norris in pivotal roles.

3) Love, Simon (2018)

Love, Simon has all the elements of a classic teenage rom-com drama. The protagonist, Simon, has two supportive parents, a younger sister, cool friends, lives in a good house, and is also good at academics. From a distance, he would seem like just another kid. However, in his god-like voiceover, he says that he has a "huge-a** secret".

The truth is that Simon is a closeted gay teenager. While he knows that coming out to the world won't really change anything, at the same time he is worried about how it will change everything.

This Labor Day, find out the decision that Simon made that'll change his life forever.

4) Sex Education (2019-present)

Sex Education has become a raging sensation among the youth, and frankly, quite deservedly so.

The show revolves around a bunch of teenagers at Moordale High School, set against the backdrop of a small town in the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on Otis Milburn, the son of a renowned sex therapist, Jean Milburn.

Otis is a young and awkward lad who becomes popular at school for giving out sex advice. He and his partner-in-crime, Maeve, start making money off of it until their little secret is busted.

More than anything, be it comedy or teenage drama, the show has started a healthy, essential, and free-of-judgment discourse around s*x. The show features humorous yet very real physical intimacy problems that one might be able to relate to.

Allie. CHECK PINNED 📌 @allieskywalker still haven't recovered from how much this show has fucked me up emotionally & how real it got at times. #SexEducation still haven't recovered from how much this show has fucked me up emotionally & how real it got at times. #SexEducation https://t.co/9kj56tA3O1

5) The Half of It (2020)

Speaking of cute, teenage dramas, the list can't be complete without The Half of It. This Netflix movie is a heartwarming tale of crazy-stupid love!

The movie centers around Ellie, a regular, Asian teenage kid who is quite smart and makes pocket money by ghostwriting essays and academic papers for other kids at school. One day, a goofy boy named Paul asks her to write love letters to the prettiest girl at school, Aster. The money is good, but Ellie is hesitant to take it because she has feelings for Aster as well.

Charline @remainsofthaday #thehalfofit how has it already been a year since we saw aster flores and ellie chu how has it already been a year since we saw aster flores and ellie chu 😭 #thehalfofit https://t.co/Y0k2TnXv2h

The film stars Leah Lewis, Alexxis Lemire, Daniel Diemer, and Wolfgang Novogratz in the main roles. One can stream it on Netflix and enjoy their Labor Day weekend with this queer rom-com.

All movies and TV shows are available for streaming on Netflix.

