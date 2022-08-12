Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Fresh, unapologetic high school rom-com

Never Have I Ever's latest season is quite far away from anything fresh in terms of narrative and plotline. But other elements of the show, like characters and technical aspects, feel new.

The previous two seasons, however, were fresh in the narrative aspect but lacked many of the things that the new season boasts, like more mature character arcs and an emphasis on the romantic lives of the characters.

The ten-episode season debuted on Netflix on August 12, 2022, bringing back the anticipated story of Devi Vishwakumar, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, after she finally found her "true love."

The new season is different, it's more mature, much like the characters in the show. The struggles have shifted, and Devi has become a much more complete character.

While many may point out that the show has done away with the cultural depictions and ties that made the previous two seasons special, it may be for the best to follow around brown characters and not be reminded that they are brown at every given opportunity.

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: More focus on romance in this ever-entertaining high school drama

It is praiseworthy how Never Have I Ever has slowly transformed into a more evolved version of itself, with the focus slowly shifting from a girl damaged by her father's death to a girl trying to find her place amongst various challenges of the present-day society, including getting her name on the cupid's list.

As heartfelt as Devi and her late father's story may have been, the show wouldn't have worked without progress, and that visible progress worked really well in the new season's storyline. When Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher's show hit the internet, no one knew that it would come to be among the best comedies of the generation. Over time, the show grew on viewers.

The third season is much like that. It may not seem like the perfect sequel or a great improvement at a glance, but the maturity of the writers and the characters soon start catching up, making viewers aware of how changed the new season is.

The season begins at a high point with Devi dating the popular Paxton Hall-Yoshida, played by Darren Barnet, and the resulting backlash from other people (negatives of dating the hottest guy).

However, the narrative soon changes with new character introductions, a bouncing around Devi, and a lot of romances all around. This season's specialty is rooted in depicting romances. It would be unfair to say that the show gave ample time to each character's story, but whatever it did, could be viewed as an honest attempt.

Another good thing about this season was that it did not feel flat or bland at any point. The beginning is explosive, the middle part is tight, and the ending is beautiful. It would be fair to say that Never Have I Ever has now officially become one of the most relatable shows online, with three successful seasons depicting everything from loss to loss of innocence.

Many may not be content with the less culture-driven approach in this season, but not having that is not necessarily bad. When a show is culture-driven, it makes it unique. However, it also does not give the people of color a chance to be viewed just as characters, instead making them a stereotype of the culture.

Of course, a particular character cannot be separated from their cultural identity. Moreover, the previous two seasons already depicted Devi and her family's culture in full glory. Perhaps this time, it's a good chance to see Devi as just another high school girl having a hard time with boys.

Never Have I Ever pretty much impressed with everything else, including a good script, good camerawork, and an appropriate soundscape. For instance, the sixth episode showed some great camera work while exploring Ben's life. There were many such instances scattered all around the show, especially in the second half.

Paxton and Ben's slow budding friendship was an example of great scriptwriting. The hospital sequence was also cinematically rich, with a great backing score elevating the moment.

The camera played a great part in showing Ben's jealousy over Des in many instances in the sixth and seventh episodes. The finale and Devi's revelation were also depicted with great care. The pacing was also very good, making the show interesting at every juncture. It's a good watch and definitely a great weekend binge.

All the episodes of Never Have I Ever season 3 are now streaming on Netflix.

