Never Have I Ever Season 3: Who stars in the upcoming installment of the Netflix series?

Never Have I Ever, Netflix's acclaimed coming-of-age series, recently dropped the official trailer for its highly-anticipated Season 3. The series, helmed by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, also confirmed the premiere date, which is August 12, 2022.

As fans of the comedy drama already know, Never Have I Ever chronicles the everyday life of Indian-American teenager Devi Vishwakumar, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who has to make the best of her tumultuous high school experience while navigating complicated friendships and romance. The previous seasons saw her in a love triangle situation as she could not choose between Paxton and Ben.

The show gained widespread approval for its representation of Indian-Americans. Furthermore, the plot resonated with teenagers around the globe who felt seen. Season 3 is the penultimate season of the series, and it will see a few new faces alongside the series regulars.

Here's everything you need to know about the Never Have I Ever Season 3 cast.

Fan-favorite characters and beloved stars return for Never have I Ever Season 3

All the primary cast members will be returning for the upcoming season of Never Have I Ever. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will reprise her role as confused teenager Devi, while Darren Barnet will reprise his role as swim team champion Paxton Hall-Yoshida. Fans are looking forward to seeing them together again since the two finally decided to start dating at the end of last season.

Jaren Lewison will return as Ben Gross, Devi's academic competitor and unexpected love interest. It will be interesting to see if the complicated love triangle resumes in the next season, or if Ben has some other plans.

The forthcoming season will also see the return of Devi's friends. Aspiring actress Eleanor Wong, played by Ramona Young, and leader of the robotics team Fabiola Torres, played by Lee Rodriguez, will help Devi deal with the problems that are sure to come her way. Poorna Jagannathan will reprise her role as Devi's mother, Nalini Vishwakumar, and Richa Moorjani's Kamala, Devi's cousin, will also be back.

Other returning cast members include:

Adam Shapiro as Mr. Shapiro

Christina Kartchner as Eve

Niecy Nash as Devi's counsellor Dr. Jamie Ryan

Jack Seavor McDonald as Eric Perkins

Benjamin Norris as Trent Harrison

Megan Suri as Aneesa

Who are the new stars set to appear in Season 3?

The trailer, teaser pictures, and an official press release revealed that three new faces will be joining the series regulars for the third season of Never Have I Ever. According to sources, Anirudh Pisharody will appear as Des, a wealthy, private school student who is Nalini's Indian friend's son. Described as "extremely hot" in the trailer, he may prove to be crucial in the formation of another love triangle.

Three new faces will be appearing in the third season of Never Have I Ever (Image via @deaconphillippe/Instagram)

Deacon Phillippe, the musician son of Hollywood stars Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philleppe, will also appear in the upcoming season. The 18-year-old will be making his acting debut in the guest role of Parker, Des' schoolmate.

The official press release describes him as:

"Devi's debate team rival from a well-funded private school who is able to coast through debate tournaments thanks to his school's advantages and is always down to party."

Lastly, as per the press release, Terry Hu from Zombies 3 will feature as Addison, a non-binary person from the local private school, in Season 3.

More about Never Have I Ever Season 3

The trailer kicks off with Devi and Paxton walking down the corridors of their high school, making their debut as a couple. Everybody gawks at them, primarily due to disbelief. However, the couple soon has a tiff because of Devi's desire to have everyone's approval. Now that her social status has skyrocketed, she is having to deal with a lot more hate than usual.

The official synopsis of Season 3 states:

"In Season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships. Darren Barnet returns as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, and season three marks the official debut of Daxton!"

With Devi still trying to wrap her head around her blossoming relationship with Paxton, someone new is also coming her way. There is clearly a lot to figure out.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 premieres on August 12 exclusively on Netflix.

