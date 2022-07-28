Who is Deacon Phillipe? Meet the debutante from Netflix's Never Have I Ever Season 3

In Never Have I Ever's latest update, fans were made privy to a guest star all set to appear in Season 3 of Netflix's smash-hit series. Deacon Phillippe, the musician son of Cruel Intentions actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, will be making an appearance on the upcoming highly-anticipated third and penultimate season of the show.

It wasn't long ago when Witherspoon of Legally Blonde fame broke box-office records with Hollywood hits in the late 90s and early 2000s. It seems that the 18-year-old will also be following his parents' footsteps after all. Deacon will make his acting debut, playing a character named Parker in the coming-of-age comedy series Never Have I Ever.

Hollywood's former couple (divorced in early 2006) have two children together, namely Ava Elizabeth Phillippe and Deacon Reese Phillippe, and continue to remain friendly and co-parent the duo. Reports state that, the news of their son's acting debut came just weeks after he graduated from high school. Deacon Phillippe will now pursue a career in both acting and music.

Deacon Phillippe will play Parker in Never Have I Ever Season 3

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son, Deacon Phillippe, will make his acting debut on Never Have I Ever Season 3 (Image via @deaconphillippe/Instagram)

As previously stated, Deacon Phillippe will make a guest appearance on Netflix's comedy series Never Have I Ever's third season as Parker. The 18-year-old will reportedly appear in a couple of episodes as a guest star alongside series regulars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who portrays the titular character Devi Vishwakumar, and Darren Barnet, who plays the role of the high school hot-shot Paxton.

In an official press release, Netflix revealed that Deacon will take on the mantle as Parker in the forthcoming penultimate season of the show, which is scheduled to arrive on August 12, 2022. Parker is a kid from an esteemed private school's debate team and a rival who meets Devi during her turbulent high school experience.

Parker has a privileged lifestyle that allows him to cruise through school, with his party hat on at all times. At this point, fans can only hope that he doesn't turn out to be one of those wealthy private school brats. There is no doubt that the newcomer will get tangled up in Vishwakumar's affairs. It still leaves one question unanswered - will Parker end up on Devi's good side or the bad one?

The Netflix release introduces Phillippe's character, stating,

"Devi’s debate team rival from a well-funded private school, he’s able to coast through debate tournaments thanks to his school’s advantages and is always down to party."

More about Season 3 of Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever, a Netflix original series created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, chronicles the life of Indian-American teen Devi as she experiences a tumultuous high-school life.

After ending the protracted love triangle that spanned across the series' initial two seasons and publicly announcing her relationship with Paxton, Devi will now have to cope with others' reactions to their newly blossoming romance. At the same time, as the titular character, she will also have to come to terms with her own relationship and accept it without caring about people's opinions.

The official Season 3 trailer just dropped, offering fans exciting tiny glimpses of the couple's staggering relationship. Paxton and Devi are seen walking down the school corridors with all eyes landing on them. Their peers might think of the couple with annoyance and jealousy, but the show's fans have been absolutely loving it so far. However, someone new is seen coming along the way.

Does this mean we will witness yet another love triangle? Only one way to find out!

Never Have I Ever Season 3 arrives on Netflix on August 12, 2022.

