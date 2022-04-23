Who is Darren Barnet? All about Victoria's Secret's first male model and ambassador

Never Have I Ever star, Darren Barnet, has been named the first-ever male model for Victoria's Secret.

On April 19, 2022, Victoria's Secret PINK announced that Darren Barnet will be their first-ever male ambassador to honor the label's focus on inclusivity. Darren, actor and producer, will promote the Gender Free collection from Victoria's Secret Pink, which includes sweat sets, tees, shorts, and accessories.

More about Victoria's Secret's partnership with Darren Barnet

Darren will wear and promote PINK's Gender Free collection in 2022 as their band ambassador. He will also be a part of their new launches. According to the label, his first project is being the face of PINK's upcoming Shirt Jacket in Fleece, which will launch this fall.

Furthermore, Darren will be curating a list of his favorite products from the PINK label for the fans. He will also participate in the brand's initiatives and activities meant to encourage inclusivity, empower young adults, and foster positive mental health.

In a press release, Darren Barnet expressed his gratitude towards the label's offer and partnership.

"Filming Never Have I Ever definitely brings me back to my high school days and reminds me of the insecurities and issues that we face as young adults. I know how it feels to not fit in, and how important it is to feel supported and accepted for who you are.I love the work that PINK is doing – especially their focus on community and mental health – so I'm really honored to be a part of this team."

The CEO of Victoria's Secret PINK, Amy Hauk, further expanded upon their motive behind making Darren their first male ambassador and provided a rundown of their future plans.

"We are so excited to announce this partnership because Darren is such a positive role model for teens and young adults. As we focus on expanding our gender-free offerings and continue to evolve as a brand, we want to ensure our partners not only represent the diversity of our customers, but also embody individuality and self-confidence," said Amy in a press release.

What will Darren do next?

Now that he is a brand ambassador, Darren will be involved with the label's fourth annual PINK with Purpose project as a judge. He will be accompanied by other judges and fellow brand ambassadors including Chloe x Halle and Remi Bader.

For the fourth annual PINK with Purpose project, 10 participants will aim to win $25,000 to fund their individual projects supporting People, Purpose, or Planet, the core values of the brand.

Darren will also be participating in the label's Mental Health Awareness Month activities. He will be in conversation with partners and brand ambassadors of Victoria's Secret PINK on Instagram Live. He will share his experiences and explain why prioritizing mental health is so important in today's day and age.

For more information on the brand's initiatives, one can follow @vspink on Instagram. Fans of Darren Barnet can shop his faves on the site, pink.com.

