HBO's Rap Sh!t cast list: Aida Osman, KaMillion, and others star in comedy series

Issa Rae's upcoming comedy, Rap Sh!t, is all set to premiere on July 21, 2022, on HBO, bringing with it some sizzling lead chemistry and a vibrant Miami atmosphere in the backdrop of the growing hip-hop scene. The story follows high school friends Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) as they reunite to form a rap group in the bustling city of Miami.

The eight-episode series will debut with two episodes on July 21, 2022, and will continue to drop one episode every week until September. The show will primarily be a comedy but will focus on some serious moral dilemmas of artists trying to maintain artistic integrity amidst the drive to be successful. This great premise is aided by a very talented cast.

Meet the cast members of Rap Sh!t

KaMillion as Mia

American rapper and songwriter KaMillion is a woman of many talents. She rose to prominence not only for her musical abilities, but also for her acting abilities. She has previously starred in films like After Effect (2012) and Joyful Noise (2012).

KaMillion started her career as a songwriter for artists like Diddy, Rihanna, Rick Ross, and Trey Songz, before she embarked on her own music career.

While speaking to Harper's Bazaar about the casting, Issa Rae commented on how easy it was to cast KaMillion. She said:

"When KaMillion came onscreen, the first thing she said in her video audition was, 'I am M.I.A. and M.I.A. is me,' in her little Florida accent. Then, of course, seeing her perform, we knew we found Mia...She embodied everything that we're looking for in this character. She's actually a rapper in real life, which scared me a little bit at first, because I wanted Mia to be her own person. I don't want people to necessarily look at her and have it all feel familiar."

Aida Osman as Shawna

Aida Osman, the other lead of the series, is also a versatile personality, having worked in multiple fields in the entertainment world. Though she is known for her acting and stand-up comedy, she has also worked as a writer for some big shows, including the popular Big Mouth and Betty.

She originally joined Rap Sh!t as a writer. But Issa Rae found the Shawna she was looking for in Osman. Speaking about casting her, Issa said:

"But Aida was a funny rapper and self-deprecating but confident at the same time. Through Aida, we found who Shawna is. We actually hired Aida as a writer before we cast her in the show, but we just could not get her out of our mind, and after the chemistry test between her and KaMillion, it was a no-brainer."

Other cast members of Rap Sh!t

aida osman @shutupaida they let us call a show “rap sh!t”?

hahaha! rap sh!t rap sh!t rap sh!t !!!! they let us call a show “rap sh!t”? hahaha! rap sh!t rap sh!t rap sh!t !!!! https://t.co/qdUFLaEI7k

Apart from the two protagonists, the other cast members include Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell, and RJ Cyler. The recurring cast members include Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Fatima, Amandla Jahava as Jill, Jaboukie Young-White as Francois Boom, and Daniel Augustin as Maurice.

Rap Sh!t is sure to make headlines when it premieres with two episodes on July 21, 2022, on HBO Max.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far