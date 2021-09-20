What is Issa Rae's net worth? Actress flaunts diamond encrusted grill at Emmys 2021

Issa Rae recently stunned her fans after wearing a diamond-encrusted grill at the 73rd Emmy Awards. The actress looked gorgeous in a metallic Aliétte fishnet gown paired with Fernando Jorge earrings and classy makeup.

The Insecure star made sure to flaunt her diamond grill while smiling for the cameras. The accessory from Grillz by Scotty is reportedly made with 22-karat gold and white diamonds. The 36-year-old also grabbed eyeballs with her shimmery purple eyeshadow that enhanced her glam look.

The Golden Globe Award nominee also documented her preparations for the event on her Instagram story. Popular makeup artist Joanna Simkin created her bold purple eye while hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood did her sleek hairdo.

In an interview with InStyle, Simkin shared the secret behind the bold eye:

"The best way to keep a bold eye soft is to blend out the edges using loose translucent powder, so the color washes out to the skin tone with no hard edges. It's such a fun trick to allow your eye to still be the main focal point of the look, without it being overpowering or harsh."

She also talked about Issa Rae’s love for grills:

"She loves a grill, and this was such a perfect moment for some of that added bling."

However, most of the Awkward Black Girl creator’s look was created using drugstore products. Simkin used a pallet from e.l.f for the glamorous makeup, with her purple eyeshadow costing an affordable $3. Meanwhile, the Studio 24 crystal mesh outfit was designed by stylist Jason Rembert.

Issa Rae was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series and Executive Producer for A Black Lady Sketch Show at the 2021 Emmys.

A glance into Issa Rae’s net worth in 2021

Issa Rae has an approximate net worth of $4 million (Image via Getty Images)

Issa Rae is an American actress, writer and producer. She rose to fame with her 2011 YouTube series Awkward Black Girl and delivered several other memorable works in Hollywood over the years.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an approximate annual net worth of $4 million. The majority of her earnings come from her acting career and her endeavors as a writer and producer.

Following the initial success of Awkward Black Girl, Issa Rae managed to raise $56,269 to run the first season of the series. She collaborated with musician Pharrell Williams and premiered the second season of the show on his channel. She also starred in the singer’s Happy music video.

The California-native also started presenting other content on her channel and earned some revenue from YouTube. She currently has more than 500K subscribers on the platform.

She began her career in mainstream media by acting or producing episodes of TV shows like The Choir, Roomieloverfriends, How Men Become Dogs, Inside Web Series, and Little Horribles.

Her breakthrough work opportunity arrived when she started working as a writer, actor, and co-creator of HBO’s popular comedy-drama Insecure. The series was released in 2016 and gave Issa Rae several nominations for the Golden Globes Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards.

The TV producer acquired significant revenue from the acclaimed show. She also bagged roles in films like The Hate U Give, Little, The Photograph, and The Lovebirds. She is also set to lend her voice to in the 2022 sequel Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as Jessica Drew or Spider-Woman.

Also Read

Issa Rae’s 2015 memoir The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl became a New York Times bestseller. She has also earned from other ventures like her partnership with Google as an additional voice to Google Assistant.

She launched her record label, Raedio, in association with Atlantic Records in 2019. Earlier this year, her production company HooRae signed a five-year film and TV deal with WarnerMedia.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar