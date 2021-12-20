Top 5 breakout stars of 2021 

2021 saw many big productions and fresh faces in the entertainment industry. This year has given us a number of breakout stars who deserve a special mention for their splendid performances.

As the world slowly comes out as the pandemic seems to slow down and glimmers of hope are visible, the entertainment industry has once again started shining through after one whole year of being stagnant. Movie theaters are slowly opening up, giving a platform to screen cinemas outside of streaming platforms and offering a much-deserved break from the monotony of the small screen.

Breakout stars of 2021

The entertainment industry has truly been a savior in the current situation of pandemic and lockdown. Let us look back on the year and give some credit to the fresh faces that the world of entertainment brought to us this year. Here is a list of the top five breakout stars of 2021.

1) Cooper Hoffman

Paul Thomas Anderson's recent comedy-drama, Licorice Pizza, saw a bright new face that left a lasting impression on the viewers: Cooper Hoffman. Cooper is the son of Philip Seymour Hoffman. Before this movie, Hoffman had never really acted, except in some home movies.

In her review of the movie, Manohla Dargis, co-chief movie critic at The Times, comments on Anderson’s love for Hoffman’s character, Gary. She notes how Hoffman shines through as Gary in Licorice Pizza. He is one of the best breakout stars of this season.

2) Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

With the Netflix original hit comedy series Never Have I Ever, teen actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan rose to prominence. 2021 saw Never Have I Ever back for a season 2, and Ramakrishnan seems to grow as a star with every episode of the series.

This year the Indian origin actor also got her first lead role with Netflix’s The Netherfield Girls, a contemporary retelling of Pride & Prejudice. There is no doubt that Ramakrishnan is one of the big faces of this year's entertainment television who deserves to be mentioned in the list of breakout stars of 2021.

3) Ben Barnes

Ben Barnes, known for his roles in the Chronicles of Narnia movie series, Westworld, and The Punisher, had a breakout moment with the Netflix original TV series Shadow and Bone. Viewers can't wait to see what Barnes has in store for them in the second season of Shadow and Bone in 2022.

Ben Barnes has also received an IMDb 'Fan Favorite' STARmeter Award this year which definitely qualifies him to be included in the list of top five breakout stars of the year.

4) Lee Jung-jae

Squid Game became an instant rage the moment it was released in 2021. More than a series, Squid Game became a cultural phenomenon. Lee Jung-jae, who plays Seong Gi-hun or 456 in the series, is one of the best breakout stars of the season. He has received a Critics’ Choice Award and a Golden Globe nomination for his performance.

5) Thomasin McKenzie

The New Zealand actress is gaining fame quickly with her roles, especially for her lead role in Last Night in Soho. Mckenzie made a small appearance in The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, and since then, she has appeared in Jojo Rabbit, The King, and Old.

However, she rose to prominence for her role in Edgar Wright's 2021 film Last Night in Soho, where she plays a fashion student who moves to London only to experience supernatural visions of the life of a woman in the 60s. McKenzie is definitely one of the breakout stars of 2021.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

