Hunter Moore: How did the self proclaimed "life ruiner" go from internet famous to the most hated man on the internet?

Hunter Moore's story is one to reckon with, given his reputation as the infamous "professional life ruiner." The California man blasted into stardom when his website, IsAnyoneUp.com, consisting of people's nude pictures, took off. He soon acquired a fan following greater than ever. The devoted internet followers failed to see the wrong in his actions, worshiped him, called him "God," and practically did whatever he asked them to.

Netflix recently dropped its latest three-episode long docuseries, titled The Most Hated Man on the Internet, revisiting the decade-old scandal surrounding Moore's "revenge p*rn" website called Is Anyone Up? The site’s owners and those who openly participated had only one purpose - to ridicule, mock, and bully thousands of victims, both men and women.

It all started with a few naked pictures until thousands started visiting the website. Hunter profited off of other people's trauma, and there seemed to be no stopping him until he was brought down by the FBI years later. He had to step down from his high pedestal as the "king of revenge p*rn," ultimately leading to his downfall and a ban on his website as well as other social media accounts.

What was Hunter Moore's website, Is Anyone Up?, all about?

Hunter Moore founded the infamous revenge p*rn website called Is Anyone Up? in an attempt to profit off people's stolen nudes and cause havoc on the internet by bullying and ridiculing victims. Thousands of explicit pictures of multiple victims, both men and women, went viral online and Moore stated that "ruining lives is just too much fun." Little did he know that the same website that helped him gain unlimited fame would bring his ultimate downfall.

The pictures were often posted without consent, and it was only discovered later that more than 40% of the pictures were obtained via illegal hacking. The website simutaneously allowed users to upload revealing pictures of themselves or for revenge purposes or simple fun. Hunter also encouraged his followers to mock, joke, and drop filthy and hate-filled comments on the pictures for everyone to see.

However, what triggered the victims the most, was that their social media accounts were featured alongside their profiles on the websites, oftentimes revealing private information. This led to them receiving unsolicited messages and threats. The website also became a cultivating ground for a cult group called "The Family," as they went after anybody who seemed like a threat to their "king" and did whatever he asked them to do.

One thing that struck people the most, was Hunter Moore's unapologetic, unfazed and unconcerned attitude, which he often displayed on television and during interviews, when the victims came forward asking, oftentimes begging, him to remove their pictures. He straight-up refused to assist people in any way. He claimed that he had just created the platform and had nothing to do with the pictures. But he was about to be proved wrong as his world would soon turn upside down.

Hunter Moore was taken down on the grounds of hacking

It was a woman and a concerned mother named Charlotte Laws who moved mountains to help her daughter, Kayla Laws, one of Moore's many victims, take down the topless pictures. But she didn't stop there and proceeded to fight for other women who were going through a similar ordeal and were helpless.

Kayla not only got journalists from popular publications involved in the case, but also managed to catch the eye of the FBI who then pounced on the opportunity to take down the man equally hated and loved by the internet. Hunter Moore, who was once an internet prodigy, had become the most hated man on the internet and his beloved website, became his true nightmare.

Years later, in 2015, investigators connected the dots from all the evidence acquired and confirmed that Hunter Moore was hacking into people's social media accounts to obtain p*rnographic images and making money off the stolen pictures by circulating them on his revenge p*rn website. Although the website was taken down by then, he was tried in court along with an accomplice and the hacker, Charles Evens.

Hunter Moore's notoriously glamorous life and five minutes of fame made him the most hated man on the internet when he pulled the wrong strings. Nearly forgotten by the world, the "king of revenge p*rn" and "professional life ruiner" has again become the talk of the town. Only this time, the world knows what he did all those years ago.

