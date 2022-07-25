Netflix's The Most Hated Man on the Internet docuseries: Who is Hunter Moore and where is he now?

Netflix's upcoming true-crime series centering around the infamous Hunter Moore, The Most Hated Man on the Internet, is ready for its premiere on July 27, 2022. The fascinating and haunting story of Moore's misdeeds goes back to 2010, when the self-proclaimed "professional life-ruiner" opened a revenge porn website called IsAnyoneUp.com. Moore’s website was dedicated to posting explicit photos, often without the subject’s consent, in the limited time of its existence.

Director Rob Miller and executive producer Alex Marengo's upcoming docu-series will take a detailed look at the life and crimes of Hunter Moore and the sleazy side of the internet. In a Rolling Stones article from 2012, he was crowned the "most hated man on the internet." His website lasted for 16 months before it was taken down.

It all culminated in Hunter's arrest in 2014. Since then, he has kept a low profile. Read on for more details about the infamous Hunter Moore.

Inventor of Revenge Porn: Hunter Moore, who is he, and what did he do?

Hunter Moore, born on March 9, 1986, in Woodland, California, was a "professional life ruiner" at the peak of his career. With an early affinity for being an entrepreneur, Moore ended up with the infamous 2010 website called IsAnyoneUp.com, a platform dedicated to posting explicit pictures of people, often without consent.

The website allowed users to submit pictures of women, especially of exes. The submissions were often linked with a name, social media ID, and address, making the victim open to the identification. Moore gained a loyal cult following that was known as "The Family." He made quite a fortune from this website.

Charlotte Laws, a mother whose daughter's photos were posted online without her consent, teamed up with former marine James McGibney, to bring down Hunter's website. Hunter eventually sold the website 16 months after its inception to an anti-bullying group.

One of the most disturbing details about the website surfaced later. Many of the women whose explicit photos were up on the internet never really sent those to anyone. With Laws' crusade against the website, Moore was arrested by the FBI on charges of conspiracy, unauthorized access to a protected computer, and aggravated identity theft in 2014.

Where is Hunter Moore now?

In a 2015 hearing, Moore pleaded guilty to felony charges of aggravated identity theft and aiding and abetting in the unauthorized access of a computer. He was sentenced to over two years in prison. He was also fined a hefty amount. Moore was also allegedly banned from many social media websites like Facebook.

After serving his time, Hunter came out in 2017. Since then, he has kept a low profile and little is known about him. A year later, he published Is Anyone Up?!: The Story of Revenge Porn. His website also does not exist anymore.

Former marine James McGibney was instrumental in forcing Moore to sell off the website back in the time. James McGibney later rerouted the site to Bullyville.com, an anti-bullying website. He said:

"Sometimes you need to be a bully to beat a bully and I’m the first to admit that I intellectually bullied the ever-loving s–t out of you. Your main stated objective was to ‘ruin’ young girls’ lives. Even after they indicated that they were going to commit suicide if their unauthorized naked images weren’t removed from your website, you laughed in their faces,...Are you still laughing now? You tried to destroy their lives, but instead, I intellectually destroyed yours."

The three-part series covering Hunter Moore will debut on July 27, 2022, on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.

