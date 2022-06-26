3 New Netflix documentaries to watch in July 2022

Netflix is known for introducing new and exciting titles regularly on its streaming platform for its viewers. After a slew of new titles released in the month of June, July is also set to receive a number of premieres. Among these, the popular streaming platform has announced some invigorating documentaries on some of the most prominent cases in recent popular history.

The titles slated for release include Girl in the Picture, D.B. Cooper: Where are You?! and The Most Hated Man on the Internet.

Here, we take a closer look at some of the most exciting documentary titles dropping on Netflix this July, 2022.

Top Documenetary picks for you to watch this July on Netflix

1) Girl in the Picture - July 6

Netflix is set to release a bone chilling true crime documentary, based on the case of a woman killed in a mysterious hit-and-run in April, 1990. While the case may seem fairly simple, it gradually ended up accumulating multiple layers over the years. The woman in question went by many names, some of which were Sharon Marshall, Suzanne Marie Sevakis or Tonya Hughes.

Suzanne Sevakis was a daughter to Sandi Chipman, and had three other siblings, all of whom were kidnapped in 1975 by their stepfather, Franklin Delano Floyd, while their mother was serving a 30-day sentence.

What followed for Suzanne was years of abuse at the hands of her stepfather, Delano, from the early age of four. Delano later married Suzanne and used her as his means of earning by employing her as an exotic dancer in strip clubs even after she graduated high school in 1986 with a full scholarship to the Georgia Institute of Technology. Suzanne was found dead on the side of the highway after a late night grocerry run.

Girl in the Picture follows the life and death of Suzanne Marie Sevakis and the crimes committed by her stepfather turned husband, Franklin Delano Floyd, who is currently a death row inmate on charges of murder and rape. The shocking details of Suzanne's personal life is sure to leave many viewers in shock and disbelief.

The documentary is set to premiere on Netflix on July 6, 2022.

2) D. B. Cooper - Where are you?! - July 13

The only unresolved case of aviation piracy till date has perplexed the minds of many investigators, who have still not been able to draw a definitive conclusion to it. The case in question is that of the plane hijacking followed by the escape of the perpetrator that took place in 1971.

A man under the alias of Dan Cooper boarded a Boeing 727 from Portland to Seattle on November 24, 1971. He subsequently hijacked the plane and extorted $200,000 in ransom, the equivalent of $1.4 million in 2021, and asked the plane to be flown to Mexico before jumping off the plane mid flight. The perpetrator parachuted to his supposed escape and was never found again.

The FBI actively investigated the case for 45 years before putting it on ice in 2016. The man behind the crime has become popularly referred to as D.B. Cooper, after a miscommunication of news portals. Netflix's documentary which will hopefully shed some more light and give the audience a comprehensive understanding of the incident.

Made meticulously by compiling years of extensive research, interviews of the people involved and examining the suspects of the case, D. B. Cooper - Where are You?! is set to land on the streaming platform on July 13, 2022.

3) The Most Hated Man on the Internet - July 27

The Most Hated Man on the Internet is an upcoming Netflix documentary which takes a closer look on Hunter Moore, an American convicted criminal from Sacramento, California.

In 2010, Hunter Moore had created a website dedicated to revenge pronography under the domain name IsAnyoneUp.com. The website allowed its users to upload explicit pictures of women without their consent and also shared their names and addresses. The website was taken off the internet and sold to an anti-bullying group after the FBI began investigations in 2012, when the mother of a victim shared incriminating evidence.

In 2015, Hunter Moore was convicted under felony charges of aggravated identity theft, along with aiding and abetting in the unauthorized access to a computer. He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison and a $2000 fine. While Moore has since been popularly referred as the "most hated man on the internet" on multiple platforms, he has referred to himself as a "professional life ruiner".

Netflix's The Most Hated Man on the Internet is set to be released on July 27, 2022.

These are our top picks of the upcoming documentaries on Netflix this July. Don't forget to tune in to the streaming platform with some snacks and enjoy these exhilarating true crime documentary titles.

