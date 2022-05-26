Why did the FBI Season 4 finale not air on CBS as scheduled? Cause explored

CBS pulled back the finale of FBI season 4 in the wake of the tragic Texas school shooting. The devastating incident, which took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killed at least 19 students and 2 adults. In place of the season 4 finale, the network re-aired the 12th episode, titled Under Pressure.

The official synopsis of the season finale reads:

''As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal's son, who is reluctant to cooperate.''

Why did the FBI Season 4 finale not air on CBS as scheduled?

CBS did not air the season 4 finale of FBI following the tragic Texas elementary school shooting that killed more than a dozen students on Tuesday. The network decided to pull the season 4 finale because the episode, titled Prodigal Son, has a plotline involving a student participating in a deadly robbery. The network is yet to give clarity on when or whether at all the episode will air in the future.

The Robb Elementary School shooting was the deadliest shooting at a US grade school since the devastating Sandy Hook massacre in Connecticut in 2012. The shooter was a teenager and is believed to have been killed by the responding officers. The tragic incident triggered an outpouring of grief around the world. Several celebrities, including Matthew McConaughey and Aaron Paul, took to social media to express their condolences.

Other shows canceled due to Texas elementary school shooting

Following the incident, Apple TV+ also canceled the red carpet premiere for the second season of its comedy-drama Physical. A statement from the makers says:

''Out of respect for today’s tragedy in Texas, tonight’s screening of Physical season two will be a private event with no press. We thank you for wanting to be there with us, and know that you join us our heartfelt support for all of the families affected by today’s event.''

Physical is a comedy-drama starring Rose Byrne in the lead role. Created by Annie Weisman, it is set in 1980s San Diego and follows the life of Sheila Rubin.

The red carpet premiere for Orville: New Horizons was also canceled by Disney in light of the Texas massacre. Orville: New Horizons is the third season of Orville, created by and starring Seth MacFarlane in the lead role.

More about CBS' FBI

Created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk, FBI focuses on the New York office criminal division of the FBI as they work on several cases that require different levels of skill set and expertise. The show has received positive reviews from critics for its gripping storylines, writing, and performances by its cast. In pivotal roles, it stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, and Jeremy Sisto.

The show is produced by Wolf Entertainment, CBS Studios, and Universal Television. Earlier this month, CBS renewed the show for a fifth and sixth season.

