What time will FBI Season 4, Episode 22 (finale) air on CBS? Show to end with deadly robbery and more

FBI is ready to wrap up its fourth season this week with its upcoming episode titled Prodigal Son. With a lot of love and loss in the 21 episodes leading up to the finale, this season's last episode promises to be just as brutal and intense as the rest of the season or perhaps more.

Without much detail about the finale, one of the things confirmed about the episode is that it will center around Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) and a very complicated case of a robbery that will push the team to the edge. Showrunner Rick Eid has hinted that this episode will be "really intense, really emotional, really suspenseful."

The finale of FBI will air on May 24, 2022, at 8.00 PM EST on the CBS channel. Read on for more details.

FBI Season 4, Episode 22 promo: An intense case of robbery

The promo depicts some robbers breaking into a place to steal weapons. This is no ordinary robbery as they steal an array of automatic weapons that can be used to cause some serious danger. Moreover, this is not the only thing about the robbery that makes it exceptional. One of the robbers is a classmate of Jubal's son.

This brings a whole new dimension to the case, as it is suddenly revealed that one of the robbers is a kid. Jubal did not have a close relationship with his family, but he adores his son. Jubal will take it personally if his son's classmate is implicated in a robbery of this magnitude.

The current season of FBI seems to be extra-hard on Jeremy Sisto’s character after the death of Rina Trenholm (Kathleen Munroe). This season has dealt with losses on numerous occasions, and while the showrunners did not plan it, this season has been about loss and acceptance, particularly when Missy Peregrym's Maggie Bell was exposed to Sarin gas, effectively sidelining her.

In real life, Maggie Bell was sidelined because Missy Peregrym went on maternity leave. While explaining this twist in an interview with Cinemablend, Rick Eid also hinted at what to expect from the finale. He said:

"We got a really exciting OA episode coming up that deals with his past when he was in the army, so that's a pretty intense episode. I think it's Episode 20. And we've got a really exciting finale that involves Jubal and his son that we're excited about."

He further hinted at an "exciting" finale for Jubal. However, knowing FBI, especially the current season, "exciting" could very well mean dangerous. Fans of the show will undoubtedly hope for a smooth transition for all of the popular characters into the next season.

The official synopsis for the finale reads:

"As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate."

Though the promo and description do not specify what the "excitement" or "danger" for Jubal is, it will undoubtedly be worthy of an exciting conclusion.

This episode may possibly have a cliffhanger conclusion, as CBS has already renewed the show for a fifth season.

Alex Chapple served as the director for FBI's finale with a script from Rick Eid.

When will the upcoming episode of FBI air?

The upcoming episode of the crime drama show will air on May 24, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on the CBS channel. You can also find it online on Paramount+.

