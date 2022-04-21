Will Missy Peregrym's Maggie Bell return to FBI? CBS show executive breaks down character's fate

This week's episode of FBI left fans scratching their heads over Maggie Bell's (played by Missy Peregrym) future after a dramatic event nearly killed her.

However, there is some good news from showrunner Rick Eid. Although Peregrym's Maggie won't be around for quite some time, the character will make a return in the future.

In the latest episode of FBI, titled Fear Nothing, agents Maggie and OA (Zeeko Zaki) faced an adversary much bigger than a regular hurdle.

The episode culminated in Maggie sustaining some severe damage, resulting in her hospitalization and her subsequent absence from the remainder of the season.

Read on to find out what happened to Maggie and what the showrunner had to say about the situation.

What happened to Maggie in FBI season 4, episode 18?

Maggie Bell and OA followed a lead on a terrorist who planned to use sarin gas in his warfare against the U.S government. However, due to the limited time they had, they went inside his laboratory without any protective gear.

Maggie ultimately found the terrorist in the laboratory and confronted him. However, she was unable to get him to surrender. Instead, the man knocked over a can of sarin before being shot by Maggie.

Maggie was trapped inside with the leaking sarin gas. After multiple attempts at breaking open the glass window, OA finally got the special agent out.

It was later revealed in the FBI episode that Maggie does not have a great chance of recovery because of the significant amount of exposure she had to the gas.

Why was Maggie temporarily written off?

Maggie was temporarily written off to accommodate Peregrym's maternity leave during the last few episodes of the show. She will presumably be back in the fifth season, reprising her role as special agent Maggie Bell.

Speaking to TVLine, Eid said:

"The reality is that Maggie’s recovery is a journey, it’s going to be a while...When she does come back, whenever that is, she’ll probably for the most part be the same ol’ Maggie, but she did go through something pretty traumatic. There are not only physical injuries but maybe some emotional ones, and that may affect how she sees the world and how she handles cases."

Maggie won't be seen on this season of FBI anymore, but her return appears to be a certainty.

The latest episode of the show is now streaming on Paramount Plus.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh