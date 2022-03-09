FBI season 4, episode 14: Release date, promo, and more

FBI is all set to return with another intriguing episode after a week-long wait. The previous episode of the crime drama aired on February 22, 2022, before the show went on a short break. A new episode titled Ambition will air this week. The episode seems promising, going by the trailer and the synopsis released by CBS. The new episode will air on March 8, 2022.

The show has taken many breaks in the past few months for a variety of reasons. Finally, it looks like the show will have an extended regular run starting with Ambition, which will be the 14th episode of the season. Over the entire past season, the show has been quite experimental, and fans are expecting more of the same from the upcoming episode.

Read on for more details about FBI season 4, episode 14.

FBI aeason 4, episode 14 promo: A look into gun extremism?

The promo and synopsis released by CBS indicate an intense episode involving an extremist gun group. It will also include a bomb blast in the anti-gun lobby.

The promo is fast-paced, which could indicate that a ton of things are set to happen in the one-hour runtime. The blast may take center stage as the team rushes to find the culprits behind this. The official synopsis, released by CBS about two weeks ago, reads,

"The team investigates an extremist gun group after an anti-gun lobbyist building is bombed; SAC Bashar dangles a possible promotion for OA."

The synopsis hints at possible subplots that will be important to the team members, apart from the very intriguing case of the extremist gun group. This episode is directed by Jean de Segonzac and written by Keith Eisner.

When will FBI return with a new episode?

The CBS crime drama will return with a new episode this Tuesday, March 8, 2022. All the spin-offs of the show will also return from the one-week break. It will air on the CBS channel at 8.00 pm ET. The latest episode will simultaneously premiere on the online streaming service of the CBS network, where you can also find all the previous episodes of the show.

Edited by Sabika