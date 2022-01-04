'FBI' preview: What does the new episode bring to the table?

CBS's FBI aired a tremendously dramatic episode and left on an eye-grabbing cliffhanger before the show went on a holiday break for about a month. The previous episode left viewers with loads of unanswered questions, including what happens to their old nemesis Antonio Vargas (David Zayas).

The show also left Rina's character (played by Katherine Munroe) on a cliffhanger after she was shot in the previous episode following on Vargas's plan. The end of the episode shows Rina in a coma with no indication of what her eventual fate is.

The new upcoming episode of FBI will also focus on a very intriguing case focusing on the foster home system while following up on a jewelry store robbery.

What happened in the previous episode of 'FBI'?

The previous episode of FBI brought back an unexpected enemy who FBI put in prison a long time back. Still inside his cell, Vargas pulls off his connections to hunt the members of the FBI down. Though the FBI did manage to take down his contacts, he was untouched inside prison.

Over the course of the episode, Vargas managed to get multiple FBI agents, including Rina, who went into a coma.

What to expect from the latest episode?

FBI @FBICBS Tiff and Maggie partner up on this next case. Don't miss these badass women in action TOMORROW on an all new #FBICBS Tiff and Maggie partner up on this next case. Don't miss these badass women in action TOMORROW on an all new #FBICBS. https://t.co/jhLRPbanXc

The latest episode of the CBS show is titled "Fostered". It will delve into the jewelry store roberries while also looking at the social effects of foster care homes and the impacts it has on young teenagers.

The official synopsis of the show as released by CBS reads:

"As the team investigates a string of jewelry store robberies that culminate in a double murder, they uncover a connection to a 16-year-old boy trying to survive the foster care system."

The episode that will mark the return of the series is expected to be extremely dramatic and contain some intense moments.

When is 'FBI's new episode releasing?

FBI's newest episode is set to be released on January 4, 2022. It will air on the CBS network and on the channel's online streaming platform. Stay tuned for further updates.

