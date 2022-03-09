"This ending was too much"- FBI: Most Wanted fans react to Jess LaCroix's exit

This week's FBI: Most Wanted episode, aptly titled "Shattered," came as a major shock to fans as lead actor Julian McMahon said his goodbyes and bowed out of the role of Jess LaCroix. The actor played the role of team leader on the drama series for three seasons.

The show gave a beautiful farewell to the veteran actor, and some fans found the ending hard to handle.

Talk of McMahon's departure from FBI: Most Wanted had been doing the rounds for some time now, but the manner in which it came about certainly shocked fans.

Meanwhile, the channel has already found a replacement for the actor in Dylan McDermott, who will be the new lead of FBI: Most Wanted, starting April 2022.

How are fans reacting to LaCroix's exit?

Jesse LaCroix has been a fan-favorite character for a long time. Many distinct reactions poured in on the social media sites as the latest episode aired on March 9, 2022. Here are some fan reactions from Twitter about Jesse's exit.

~Steve @S08012234 @lovettstough @WolfEnt @MostWantedCBS @_JulianMcMahon_ I am so angry with this ending storyline ~ why couldn’t it have been a happier farewell ~ NOT happy at all! @lovettstough @WolfEnt @MostWantedCBS @_JulianMcMahon_ I am so angry with this ending storyline ~ why couldn’t it have been a happier farewell ~ NOT happy at all!

Danielle @daniellexmari Going to miss Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix in @MostWantedCBS . He had a great run with the show, was one of my favourites. Going to miss Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix in @MostWantedCBS. He had a great run with the show, was one of my favourites.

One common sentiment felt by most fans was that the legendary character deserved a better farewell, perhaps a happier one. Many also hoped that the writers would leave an option for the character to return. But the FBI: Most Wanted's creators took an entirely different path, ending Jess's story on a sad note.

Aaron J. @TheRealAJ_ #JulianMcMahon #FBIMostWanted @MostWantedCBS Terrible ending. We were hoping you were leaving the door for Jess to come back. Now that he is dead we will never see him again. I was hoping he would pull through. Why kill him off? Julian McMahon's character is one of my favorites. I'm upset. ☹️ @MostWantedCBS Terrible ending. We were hoping you were leaving the door for Jess to come back. Now that he is dead we will never see him again. I was hoping he would pull through. Why kill him off? Julian McMahon's character is one of my favorites. I'm upset. ☹️😭 #JulianMcMahon #FBIMostWanted

Sha'Niece "Drew" Andrews @DrewPDrew91 I was NOT ready for @MostWantedCBS . My nose is stuffed up and eyes are red and puffy. Thank you for the great times #JulianMcMahon , you will be missed. I was NOT ready for @MostWantedCBS. My nose is stuffed up and eyes are red and puffy. Thank you for the great times #JulianMcMahon, you will be missed.

Aaron J. @TheRealAJ_ @etnow #JulianMcMahon #FBIMostWanted @MostWantedCBS I can't believe Jess got killed. Why kill him off? I hoped he and Sarah would sail into the sunset. Jess could have retired. That would have been a better ending. This is disappointing. Julian McMahon was one of the reasons I watched the show. @etnow @MostWantedCBS I can't believe Jess got killed. Why kill him off? I hoped he and Sarah would sail into the sunset. Jess could have retired. That would have been a better ending. This is disappointing. Julian McMahon was one of the reasons I watched the show. 😭😭😭 #JulianMcMahon #FBIMostWanted

Who is replacing Julian McMahon in FBI: Most Wanted?

The familiar face of Dylan McDermott will be the new lead of FBI: Most Wanted. Having worked with the creators before, McDermott will likely not have a hard time adjusting to the show. The actor has previously worked on NBC's Law and Order: Organized Crime.

Not much has been revealed about his character yet, but it has been confirmed that he will be joining the show on April 12, 2022.

Looking back at McMahon's character, the creators only had good things to say. Speaking to Deadline, Executive Producer David Hudgins said:

"He’s not the same Jess we meet in the first season...His arc last year was about basically putting himself out there and opening himself up to meeting somebody. And how could he do that with all of the emotional baggage and damage he has from the death of his wife—but I think he got there last year. And I think this year, it’s been about him deepening his relationship with Sarah and realizing that he’s not empty nested because he has her. I love that part."

McDermott will have big shoes to fill, but fans will be hoping the show does not lose its footing with this change.

