Law & Order season 21 episode 1: Fans react to the show's resurrection

Law & Order is back on TV screens after being off air for more than a decade. The legendary series by Dick Wolf was one of its kind back in its time and left a rich legacy behind, with 20 seasons spanning between 1990 and 2010. After several spin-offs, the original show has returned for the 21st season.

Of course, the internet is exploding with reactions from fans, new and old. After all, how many times does a series return for a new season after 12 years? This crime drama has done it, and fans couldn't be more pleased.

Check out how fans across the world reacted to the return of the iconic show.

Fans react to the return of Law & Order

Law & Order aired its first episode for its 21st season, titled The Right Thing, on February 24, 2022. This episode introduced many new characters and brought back a few from the past, like Sam Waterson and Anthony Anderson.

The first episode of the crime procedural show follows that familiar old pattern, with the first half of the show focusing on the case itself and the second half of the show focusing on the prosecution of the guilty.

Being one of the major characters from the show's original run, Sam Waterson has garnered extra attention with the premiere of the new episode of the show. Soon after the episode premiered, Twitter was flooded with fans talking about Sam Waterson's Jack McCoy.

thestormwithin @thestormwithin RT @WolfEnt : Welcome back to #LawAndOrder , Sam Waterston! We always love to see Jack McCoy. RT @WolfEnt: Welcome back to #LawAndOrder, Sam Waterston! We always love to see Jack McCoy. https://t.co/dLcnb5uw1o

Lee Sanders @TheRCWRShow Catching up on the season premiere of #LawAndOrder . How I missed seeing the great Sam Waterson as Jack McCoy. Was just asking my wife if you were in a jam and had to call a lawyer who’d you call. Picks were McCoy, Mattlock, and Mason. We both went with McCoy. Catching up on the season premiere of #LawAndOrder. How I missed seeing the great Sam Waterson as Jack McCoy. Was just asking my wife if you were in a jam and had to call a lawyer who’d you call. Picks were McCoy, Mattlock, and Mason. We both went with McCoy. https://t.co/TnjWPBGGiu

Emily Longeretta @emilylongeretta Me getting emotional seeing Sam Waterston on my screen every single time. #LawAndOrder Me getting emotional seeing Sam Waterston on my screen every single time. #LawAndOrder https://t.co/58W4TRgOKS

The first episode of Law & Order's new season deals with the team investigating the death of a popular entertainer. The second half of the show focuses on a dispute in the DA's office. The solid episode was enough to make Law & Order fans feel at home, as the show looks to build on its great original run.

Evidently, the fanbase of the show stretches far and wide. This is apparent from the variety of reactions across many social media platforms. It was perhaps the right choice to resurrect the show, seeing how much attention it has drawn in such a short span of time.

So far, there has been no negative reaction to the new season of the show. Creators must hope it remains that way.

When is the next episode airing?

The next episode of the show will air on March 3, 2022. It will air on the NBC channel at 7.00 pm ET. It is also available for streaming on NBC's official streaming platform. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Sabika