'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit' recap - Christmas eve's horrors in full force

'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23' (Image via NBC)
Modified Jan 07, 2022 07:05 PM IST
Going against convention, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23 Episode 10 is a Christmas episode which aired after the winter break, on January 6, 2022.

In this particularly grim and dark story, the team of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit is called into action after multiple instances of hate crimes across the city.

The swelling number of hate crimes in 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit'

As the team reaches the spot of unrest, they interview several civilians that were attacked. A bystander named Don Darko opines that the Black kids from the neighborhood did it, and there is footage supporting his claims.

As they close down on the kids and press them to confess, they admit that they were throwing rocks but also point out that the arson and destruction of property was too far-fetched for them.

Meanwhile, a mosque was bombed, indicating a bigger plot at play than a few unruly neighborhood kids.

The grand cause of racism

This episode of NBC's Law and Order: Special Victims Unit takes a rapid turn towards more serious issues when the next bombing site is discovered. It is also learnt that yet another bomb had failed to explode, which would have caused considerable damage.

The team rapidly rushes into action, scouting the site and its surroundings. Meanwhile, Murphy (Donal Logue) and Rollins (Kelli Giddish) have a tense discussion.

When they happen to run into Darko again, Murphy's suspicion is aroused. He was injured, claiming that Black kids did it. This threw the investigator's light directly on him. Rollins pretended to be a racist and got him to give him his house keys.

There, the team finds ample evidence against him, including a violence-insighting video for racists to unite. They also come up on a large stockpile of explosives. Darko reveals who they belong to, helping the special unit get their hands on the main culprit - Northstar.

Northstar is surrounded by cops but refuses to give up. And just as he is about to set off another bomb, he is shot in the head. The others on Northstar's team celebrate this, calling it the start of a new era of revolution and hailing Northstar as the first martyr.

The episode takes a deep, dark look at social evils still prevalent in contemporary American society, such as racism.

The next episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit will air on January 13, 2022.

