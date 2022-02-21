Law and Order Season 21 cast list: Sam Waterson, Anthony Anderson, and others return in iconic NBC series

NBC's Law and Order is ready to return to TV screens after a gap of over ten years. One of the most iconic shows of its time, Law and Order ran from 1990 to 2010, comprising of 20 seasons in total. Since then, multiple spin-offs of the show have consistently been on air.

Presently, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime are ongoing. Another spin-off was initially announced, but it got canceled, making way for the original show to return for the 21st season. It's no surprise that fans of the show are thrilled with the announcement.

The show will feature an updated cast list, with a few of the original characters reprising their roles. Check out the full cast for season 21 below.

Sam Waterson returns as District Attorney Jack McCoy

The most exciting announcement from the new season is the return of Jack McCoy. Sam Waterson played this role in the show's original run for 16 years and was a particular fan favorite. He even got nominated for three Emmys during his time as Jack McCoy.

After 2010, Jack McCoy has made appearances in the spin-offs of Law and Order. The versatile actor is known for many other appearances like Sol in Grace and Frankie and Marshall John Cook in Godless.

Anthony Anderson to reprise Kevin Bernard

Anthony Anderson is another member returning from the original run of the show. He will reprise his role as Detective Kevin Bernard. He, too, was a particular fan favorite during his three-year stint in the crime procedural show.

Since his time as Kevin Bernard, Anthony Anderson has experienced immense success with the American sitcom Black-ish, where he starred as Dre Johnson. He has also appeared in films like Scream 4 and Barbershop: The Next Cut.

Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon

Camryn Manheim had previously appeared in different small roles in the original run. This time, the American actress will officially join the crew as Lieutenant Kate Dixon.

Camryn Manheim is best known for her Emmy-winning role as Ellenor Fruit on The Practice. She has also appeared in numerous other roles in films like Cop Car, Scary Movie 3, The Makeover, Return to Slender, and many more.

Other cast members of Law and Order

Several new faces will be making an appearance in the 21st season. They include Odelya Halevi, Hugh Dancy, and Jeffrey Donovan. There will be many guest stars in each episode, following a common trend of the show. More cast members may be introduced as the show goes on.

Law and Order will be back on February 24, 2022, on the NBC channel. It will also be available for streaming on the network's official streaming services. Stay tuned for further updates.

Edited by Prem Deshpande