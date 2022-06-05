5 new, attention-worthy documentaries that will release in June 2022

People who enjoy watching good documentaries are in for a treat because the month of June is packed with exciting releases that will please any documentary fan. Netflix, HBO and CBS will release quite a few fascinating documentaries in June 2022. They span across different genres, including comedy and thrillers. We have selected five of the best upcoming documentaries that deserve a place on your watchlist.

1) The Book of Queer

The month of June is considered to be Pride Month across the globe in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. Discovery+ is releasing an interesting documentary titled The Book of Queer this month, rather fittingly. We will get a glimpse of famous, queer personalities who made memorable contributions to society over the course of history.

A still from A Book of Queer (Image via Discovery+)

The historical docuseries takes the approach of a musical comedy to educate the public about more than 200 historical personalities, such as the likes of Alexander the Great, Joan of Arc, Da Vinci, Micahelangelo, Alan Turing, Abraham Lincoln, Eleanor Roosevelt and many more.

The Book of Queer will premiere five episodes across the month. The first episode, titled Kings & Queens, has already premiered on Discovery+ on Thursday, June 2, 2022. The other four episodes are set to release weekly on Thursdays, until the end of the month.

2) The Janes

The Janes is a HBO original documentary revolving around seven women in late 1960s Chicago, who secretly facilitated women getting safe abortions. In an era when getting abortions was illegal, these women, who called themselves the "Janes," were helping members of their sisterhood so that a large majority of them would not end up dying or getting infected because of unsafe self-abortions.

The Janes Collective (Image via Sundance)

They were arrested by the Chicago police, which was followed by huge protests as the case became the foundation of the historic Roe vs. Wade case in the U.S. Supreme Court, which ultimately legalized abortions across the nation. The Janes was released at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, and will premiere on HBO on June 8, 2022 at 9 pm E.T.

3) Watergate: High Crimes in The White House

Watergate:High Crimes in The White House commemorates half a century of one of the biggest political crimes of all time that shook America to its core. The series delves into the details of the Watergate scandal, when the Nixon administration was involved in the theft of government funds and tried to cover it up. The documentary is set to premiere on June 17, 2022 on CBS at 9 pm E.T.

Richard Nixon in his election campaign (Image via Getty)

On June 17, 1972, there was a break-in at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee which was followed by the arrest of five perpetrators. Their testimonies, along with countless audio recordings of the Oval Office, shook the core of American democracy, as the evidence pointed to the fact that the Presidential administration had commissioned it for the upcoming election campaign. Richard Nixon and several administrative heads had to resign following the scandal.

4) Civil: Ben Crump

Civil: Ben Crump revolves around black civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump who has taken up the cases of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Andre Hill. The documentary follows him as he works on establishing the value of black lives and just, social causes, while maintaining a balance between his professional and personal life.

Ben Crump after George Floyd sentencing outside Hennepin County Government Center (Image via Getty)

He has come to be generally known as, "Black America's Attorney General." The documentary is set to be released on Netflix on June 19, 2022.

5) Menudo: Forever Young

Latin American boy band, Menudo (Image via Getty)

Menudo: Forever Young is a four-episode docuseries on South America's most iconic boy band Menudo that lived their days of glory until the official disbandment in 2009. The series delves into the extravagant lifestyle that came with the fame, the fans, and the parties, and inspects the darker impact of them all.

Through multiple interviews with former band members, the documentary will reveal the abuse and exploitation they faced at the hands of manager Edgardo Diaz. The docuseries is set to premiere on HBO Max on June 23, 2022 following its release at the 2022 Tribeca Festival.

Keep your evenings free and your popcorn ready for these thrilling new documentary releases set for June, 2022.

