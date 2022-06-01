What time will Hacks Season 2 episode 7 and 8 (finale) air on HBO Max? Details explored

Hacks, HBO Max's Emmy-winning hit comedy-drama, made a comeback with Season 2 on May 12, with two episodes dropping every Thursday. After an intriguing and successful run, the show is slated to complete its eight-episode-long Season 2 on June 2, 2022, at 3:00 a.m. ET, with episodes 7 and 8 (finale).

The critically praised Jean Smart-starrer Hacks plot revolves around Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and her young, accredited writer, Ava (Hannah Einbinder), as they build a complicated professional relationship in the realm of comedy.

Season 2 dives head-first into their continuously evolving mentor-mentee dynamic as the two head out travelling across the country on a workshop tour for their new stand-up comedy set.

The official synopsis for Season 2 reads:

"The dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance and her young, entitled writer Ava continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act."

HBO Max's Hacks Season 2 episode 7 and 8 release date and the plot so far

Hacks Season 2 episode 7 and 8 are all set to drop this Thursday, June 2, at 3:00 a.m. ET on HBO Max. Previously, the engrossing dramedy has displayed its take on the dark side of humor as well as showcasing the incredible skills of Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.

Deborah Vance, a remarkable comic, is forced to collaborate with the complicated yet talented writer Ava. However, at first, the two disliked one other, throwing witty jabs at every opportunity. Nonetheless, over time, they grew to admire one another, with Deborah admiring Hannah's humor and the latter appreciating the former's unmeasurable skills.

Despite Deborah having broken free of her previous comedy routine, there are still certain habits that she has to break. Deborah was made to involuntarily confront some unsettling realities about herself in Hacks Season 2 episode 5 titled Retired and episode 6 titled The Click.

Deborah's trip to the Springfield State Fair and her encounter with an old comedian friend serve, who she ruined back then, as heartbreaking reminders. She reflects on the sacrifices she made to get to where she is now and wonders if they were worthwhile.

Justin SW. @Ittetsu1988 #Hackshbomax The sixth episode of Hacks S2 was transcendent, and I will not be convinced otherwise. Jean Smart, as always, was phenomenal. #HacksOnHBOMax The sixth episode of Hacks S2 was transcendent, and I will not be convinced otherwise. Jean Smart, as always, was phenomenal. #HacksOnHBOMax #Hackshbomax https://t.co/ICmxLYhQ3g

In Episode 6, Deborah's new content continues to falter, forcing her to face her engagement with humour once again. Tired of making other people the punchline, she decides to make fun of herself. And that's when her content finally begins to click as a result of her genuineness.

Ava's growth, however, has been more inconsistent in comparison, as she is compelled to spend time with her mother, who pays an unexpected visit to Memphis. The aftermath of Ava's father's death has been muted this season, pointing to a heartbreaking episode 7 and 8.

Hacks Season 2 cast members

Created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky and produced by Melanie J. Elin, Hacks stars Primetime Emmy Award recipient Jean Smart as Deborah and Golden Globe nominee Hannah Einbinder as Ava at the centre of the comedy-drama.

Nadia @nadreviews Said it before, and will say it again: Jean Smart is magnificent in Hacks. This season has been fairly entertaining so far. I do think a lot of the supporting characters feel lost, while the relationship between Deborah and Ava is becoming more interesting. #HacksOnHBOMax Said it before, and will say it again: Jean Smart is magnificent in Hacks. This season has been fairly entertaining so far. I do think a lot of the supporting characters feel lost, while the relationship between Deborah and Ava is becoming more interesting. #HacksOnHBOMax https://t.co/n1AZUC7isA

The star studded cast of Hacks also includes:

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus

Kaitlin Olson as Deborah "DJ" Vance Jr.

Jane Adams as Nina

Christopher McDonald as Marty Ghilain

Paul W. Downs as Jimmy LuSaque

Mark Indelicato as Damien

Poppy Liu as Kiki

Rose Abdoo as Josefina

Meg Stalter as Kayla

Johnny Sibilly as Wilson

Angela E. Gibbs as Robin

Luenell as Miss Loretta

Lorenza Izzo as Ruby

Laurie Metcalf as Weed

Season 2 also includes appearances by Margaret Cho, Ming-Na Wen, Martha Kelly, Susie Essman, and Devon Sawa.

Catch episode 7 and the season finale on June 2, 2022, exclusively on HBO Max.

