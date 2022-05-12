Hacks Season 2 cast list: Hannah Einbinder, Jean Smart and others star in HBO Max series

Hacks, HBO Max's acclaimed comedy series, is set to return with its second season on May 12, 2022. Created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, the show explores the dark, complex relationship between a struggling comedy writer and a legendary Las Vegas comedienne.

Season 1 received critical acclaim for its writing and performances. Critics praised the show's humor, pacing, and thematic depth. Hacks, renewed for a second season in June 2021, has had fans eager to watch the entertaining duo of Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels.

The Cast of Hacks

The cast of the show received critical acclaim for their performances. It stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder in the lead roles and pivotal and recurring characters.

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Widely known for her role as Charlene Frazier Stillfield in the CBS sitcom Designing Women, Jean Smart has been a part of some of the most acclaimed television series, including Fargo, Legion, and Watchmen. She has also had memorable appearances in many mainstream films, including the Meryl Streep starrer Hope Springs and Gavin O'Connor's The Accountant.

For her performance as Deborah Vance in Hacks, Smart received immense critical acclaim and won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Role.

Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels

Hannah Einbinder is a young, budding actor whose performance as Ava Daniels, a struggling comedy writer, on the show, garnered high praise from critics. She also received a Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination for her performance in the comedy series. Her onscreen chemistry with Jean Smart has become one of the show's highlights.

Apart from this show, Einbinder played the role of a waitress in Mikey Alfred's North Hollywood and was also a part of the show, How to Be Broke.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus

Carl Clemons-Hopkins has appeared in minor roles in many films and TV shows, including Canal Street, The Chi, and The Chicago Med. However, his most memorable performance came in for the HBO Max series. He received a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. In the show, Clemons-Hopkins essays the role of Deborah Vance's chief operating officer.

Apart from the actors above, here's a list of actors who are playing supporting roles in the series:

Kaitlin Olson as Deborah "DJ" Vance Jr.

Christopher McDonald as Marty Ghislain

Paul W. Downs as Jimmy LuSaque

Mark Indelicato as Damien

Poppy Liu as Kiki

Don't miss Hacks Season 2, premiering on May 12, 2022 (Thursday), exclusively on HBO Max. Two new episodes will be released every week, similar to season 1.

