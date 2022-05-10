What time will Hacks Season 2 air on HBO Max? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Hacks, the Primetime Emmy Award-winning comedy-drama series, is all set to make its return with Season 2 this month exclusively on HBO Max. Fans can buckle up as their favorite duo, Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, are once again teaming up to take them on an enthralling rollercoaster ride.

Emmy-winning trio Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, and Paul W. Downs have served as the creators of the critically acclaimed show. Chronicling the intriguing story of legendary stand-up queen Deborah Vance and young comedy writer Ava Daniels, the series will continue to depict the dark mentorship saga between the two.

Apart from Jean Smart as Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels, the HBO Max series also stars Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Johnny Sibilly, Poppy Liu, Megan Stalter, and several others.

Since the news of the show's renewal for Season 2 was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to see how it will unfold.

All about Hacks Season 2

Release date

Hacks Season 2 is set to arrive with the first two episodes on May 12 (Thursday) on the popular streaming platform HBO Max. Reportedly, it will have eight episodes. Two new episodes will be launched every following week, wrapping up on June 2.

If viewers still haven't watched Season 1, they can binge-watch it on HBO Max, home to many critically acclaimed movies and shows. Currently, the service is only available in the United States and a few other US territories.

All fans need is a subscription to the streaming platform to binge-watch the show.

How's the trailer for Season 2 looking?

Take a closer look at the official trailer for Hacks Season 2 here:

Since the trailer for Season 2 of the comedy-drama series was dropped by HBO Max on April 26, fans have been buzzing with lots of anticipation and excitement.

By the looks of the trailer, it seems like Season 2 will begin right where Season 1 ended, with Deborah Vance and Ava hitting the road to travel all around the country to workshop the former's brand new stand-up comedy act.

The trailer gives the audience several glimpses of pure chaos and drama as the relationship between the two lead characters evolves with time.

What can be expected from Season 2?

Along with the trailer for Season 2, HBO Max has also given a description of the brand new season:

"Get ready for our second act. The Emmy-award-winning Max Original is back for more, with Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) setting out on tour."

By the looks of it, it is pretty evident that it will be quite a long tour with a lot of hilarious punchlines and colorful drama.

The list of returning cast members, apart from Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, is given below:

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus

Jane Adams as Nina

Kaitlin Olson as Deborah "DJ" Vance Jr

Christopher McDonald as Marty Ghilain

Mark Indelicato as Damien,

Paul W. Downs as Jimmy LuSaque

Rose Abdoo as Josefina

Poppy Liu as Kiki

Meg Stalter as Kayla

Angela E. Gibbs as Robin

Johnny Sibilly as Wilson

Lorenza Izzo as Ruby

Luenell as Miss Loretta

Don't forget to watch Hacks Season 2, premiering this May 12 (Thursday), exclusively on HBO Max.

Edited by Ravi Iyer