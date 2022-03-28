Julia cast list: Sarah Lancashire plays the titular role, David Hyde Pierce and others star in HBO Max series

Julia is a much-awaited brand new dramedy series that is all set to premiere on Thursday, March 31, 2022, exclusively on HBO Max. The series is inspired by the life and culinary legacy of highly acclaimed and cherished chef Julia Child. Daniel Goldfarb is the creator of the upcoming comedy-drama series.

Based on the synopsis dropped by HBO Max, the series will chronicle the story of:

""The French Chef," which pioneered the modern cooking show."

The series is all set to explore a significant time in American history, showcasing the rise of public TV as a brand new social institution, the women’s movement and feminism and cultural evolution in America. At the very core of the series will be a portrayal of marriage and love with a changing power dynamic.

The promising cast list of the series includes Sarah Lancashire, Brittany Bradford, Bebe Neuwirth, David Hyde Pierce, Isabella Rossellini, Erin Neufer, James Cromwell, Robert Joy and some other notable actors.

The cast list of HBO Max's Julia

Sarah Lancashire as Julia Child

Highly acclaimed and celebrated actress Sarah Lancashire will be seen portraying the titular role of Julia Child in this upcoming HBO Max dramedy.

Over the years, the actress has been a part of several noteworthy TV series, entailing Coronation Street, Dramarama, Bradley, Watching, Coronation Street, Bloomin' Marvellous, Where the Heart is, Murder Most Horrid, The Glass, Lark Rise to Candleford, All the Small Things, Last Tango in Halifax and some others.

She has also been a part of a few movies, including And When Did You Last See Your Father?, Dad's Army, Yesterday and Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

David Hyde Pierce as Paul Cushing Child

Theater director, comedian and actor David Hyde Pierce will be seen playing the significant role of Paul Cushing Child in this upcoming comedy drama series, Julia.

The highly acclaimed actor has been a part of several noteworthy movies, including Bright Lights, Big City, Crossing Delancey, Rocket Gibraltar, Vampire's Kiss, Across Five Aprils, Sleepless in Seattle, Addams Family Values, Nixon, Isn't She Great, Chain of Fools, Full Frontal, Down with Love, The Perfect Host and some others.

He has also been a part of several well-known TV series such as The Powers That Be, Frasier, Saturday Night Live, The Simpsons, The Good Wife, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, When We Rise, Julie's Greenroom and several others.

Brittany Bradford as Alice

Producer and actress Brittany Bradford will be seen portraying the significant character of Alice in the upcoming dramedy. She is well-known for playing the role of Sarah in Love in NY.

She has also been a part of a number of other notable projects such as New Amsterdam as Nia, Fear the Walking Dead as Cindy Hawkins and The Same Storm as Imani Hart.

Other notable actors on the cast list for the movie entail Bebe Neuwirth as Avis, Isabella Rossellini as Simone Beck, Robert Joy as Hunter Fox, Erin Neufer as Marian Morash, James Cromwell as John McWilliams and Adriane Lenox as Virginia Naman.

Other promising actors in the series include Fran Kranz, Jefferson Mays, Fiona Glascott, Judith Light and Christian Clemenson.

Watch Julia, arriving on March 31, 2022, exclusively on HBO Max.

