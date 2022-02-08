“Shanae comparing herself to Meryl Streep”: Fans react to The Bachelor suitress’ fake apology

The Bachelor Season 26 has become the Shanae Ankney show as the drama continues related to the suitress. In Episode 5, Clayton Echard addressed the incident that occurred at the after-party in the previous episode.

Ankney crashed the party of the contestants who won a football game and threw the trophy in the pond. The ladies informed Echard about the incident, leaving him shocked, and he then called Ankney to listen to her side of the story.

She spoke the truth but added that she would like to apologize to the girls. Ankney gave a teary-eyed apology, which she later confessed on camera that it was fake. She compared her acting performance to Meryl Streep’s work and said that she deserves the Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globe Awards.

Viewers slam Shanae Ankney for her fake apology

The suitresses were quite confident that Echard would ask Ankney to go home. But after her apology-drama, Echard was seen appreciating Ankney for taking the stand.

The twist in the tale came when he chose Ankney over Sierra Jackson, who had been warning Echard about Ankney from the beginning. In addition to the suitresses, viewers can also see Ankney’s real side and her fake tears.

Fans of the dating series are slamming Ankney for her apology with crocodile tears and are surprised that Echard couldn’t see her truth.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

Kelly Keegs @kellykeegs Mmmm Shanae comparing herself to Meryl Streep as an actress, you weren’t that convincing, Clayton is just easily fooled #TheBachelor Mmmm Shanae comparing herself to Meryl Streep as an actress, you weren’t that convincing, Clayton is just easily fooled #TheBachelor

Ben Goldey @BenGoldey Oscar nominations are being announced tomorrow and Shanae Ankey from #TheBachelor deserves one. Oscar nominations are being announced tomorrow and Shanae Ankey from #TheBachelor deserves one.

Ariella @bookworm123109 She’s terrible as a person but give Shanae a supporting actress Emmy #TheBachelor She’s terrible as a person but give Shanae a supporting actress Emmy #TheBachelor

gibson @the_gibson_girl @ClaytonEchard are u watching this. “gimme the Oscar….gimme the rose” boy you blew it on this one. #TheBachelor @ClaytonEchard are u watching this. “gimme the Oscar….gimme the rose” boy you blew it on this one. #TheBachelor

jess oz @bb23allstars She’s seriously the worst woman I’ve ever seen on this show. Blatantly manipulative & disgusting, this isn’t supposed to be a competition or an acting audition. #TheBachelor She’s seriously the worst woman I’ve ever seen on this show. Blatantly manipulative & disgusting, this isn’t supposed to be a competition or an acting audition. #TheBachelor

Commander Vin @vinnie_vici Shanae might be the best villain of all time, my God #TheBachelor Shanae might be the best villain of all time, my God #TheBachelor

Anne Rose @anne_mcmaster Imagine having like 20 people tell you someone you’re dating is toxic and you just simply don’t listen them lol. I’d say ignorance is bliss but bro they told you exactly who she is #thebachelor Imagine having like 20 people tell you someone you’re dating is toxic and you just simply don’t listen them lol. I’d say ignorance is bliss but bro they told you exactly who she is #thebachelor

All about The Bachelor Episode 5

This time, the group date of The Bachelor Episode 5 was Shanae-free. The date welcomed comedian Russell Peters, who encouraged the suitresses to roast Echard and each other. Finally, a group date went without any drama.

In the meantime, Genevieve Parisi and Ankney were at the hotel, preparing for their 2-on-1 round. In this, Echard goes on a date with both of them together but will return with only one suitress. The pressure is high on Parisi, who is aware of Ankney’s tactics.

The Bachelor Episode 5 rose ceremony saved Marlena Wesh, Teddi Wright, Eliza Isichei, Susie Evans, Serene Russell Shanae Ankney, Genevieve Parisi, Hunter Haag, Mara Agrait, Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey, and Sarah Hamrick.

Sierra Jackson, Lyndsey Windham, and Jill Chin left the show as they didn’t receive a rose from Echard. The show’s network Bravo releases new episodes of Season 26 every Monday at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Edited by Shaheen Banu