What is Russell Peters' net worth? Comedian’s fortune explored ahead of his guest appearance on The Bachelor

ABC’s The Bachelor invites celebrity guests to every episode. This time, episode 5 of the 26th season of the dating series will welcome comedian Russell Peters to bring laughter in Clayton Echard’s show.

Born as Russell Dominic Peters in Canada, Peters is one of the most successful and richest comedians in the entertainment industry. With an estimated net worth of $75 million, the 51-year-old celebrity has worked as an actor, television personality, DJ, screenwriter and producer as well.

He rose to fame as a stand-up comedian and became the first in the genre to bag a Netflix special. The critically acclaimed artist has won multiple awards, including Emmy Awards and Gemini Awards.

Russell Peters’ first job was as a DJ

Peters struggled in childhood due to his ethnicity and ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) that went undiagnosized throughout high school. The comedian wanted to pursue education in Sheridan College, but got rejected. As a result, he began working for the school’s radio station as a DJ and soon became popularly known as “DJ Russell.”

Throughout his career, Peters tried his luck in acting, but he discovered that being a comedian is his real passion. Although his jokes have created controversies in the past, it somehow became his signature.

In 2009, he became one of the top ten highest-earning comedians with a net worth of $10 million and by 2013, it increased to $21 million. He owns several real estate properties in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Ontario. In 2020, Peters purchased a mansion in Encino, California worth $5.6 million.

As for his personal life, Peters has two kids: a daughter, Crystianna Marie Peters, from his ex-wife Monica Diaz, and a son named Russell Santiago Peters from former girlfriend Jennifer Andrade. He is currently engaged to Ali Peters.

When will Peters appear on The Bachelor?

Echard and his suitresses are traveling around the globe and will be seen in Toronto, Canada in the upcoming episode. Peters will make a guest appearance in The Bachelor Episode 5, which is set to air on Monday, February 7 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

He will be the star guest on “The Bachelor Ultimate Roast” and will entertain both the cast and viewers during Echard’s group date with the ladies. Later, the suitresses will be given an opportunity to try roasting one of the contestants and Jesse Palmer will host the roast round.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

“It’s time to go international! In Toronto, Canada, one lucky lady takes her relationship with Clayton to new heights and those on the group date take some heat from comedy legend Russell Peters – and each other – during The Bachelor Ultimate Roast!”

Earlier, country band Restless Road, actress Hilary Duff and Baywatch star Nicole Eggert had appeared on the show.

Meanwhile, there are 15 suitresses left, however, the count will go down in The Bachelor's upcoming episode.

