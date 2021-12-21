 5 sitcoms released in 2021

What marks a good sitcom is how comedy is injected into the relatable and mundane every day, providing viewers with a sense of familiarity with a pinch of humor - the perfect recipe for any comedy.

From streaming platforms to network television, sitcoms are essentially found on any viewing platform. They are one of the most-watched and most-enjoyed genres of all time.

Top 5 2021 sitcoms that are a must-watch

2021 brought viewers a wide range of movies and TV series from all genres, including sitcoms. Here are the top 5 sitcom picks of the year.

1) WandaVision

WandaVision @wandavision The must-see series of the year is complete 📺 All episodes of Marvel Studios' #WandaVision are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. The must-see series of the year is complete 📺 All episodes of Marvel Studios' #WandaVision are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/eWaUd6EL2c

Released on January 15, 2021, WandaVision is a television miniseries starring Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn. The sitcom is based on Marvel Comics, featuring Wanda and Vision, two superpowered entities living idyllic lives in the suburbs.

The series is in continuity with the films of the MCU franchise and takes place after the events of the movie Avengers: Endgame (2019).

2) Mr Mayor

When a retired business person runs for the position of mayor, to the surprise of everyone, he wins the seat. With great ideas and optimism and commitment to his work, Mr. Mayor sets out to fulfill the promises he has made.

With the assistance of his political-veteran deputy and the dedication of his offbeat staff, he goes on to fulfill his commitments. The American sitcom first aired on January 7, 2021.

3) United States of AI

United States of Al is an American television sitcom created by David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, released on April 1, 2021. The series follows Kalyan, an interpreter from Afghanistan who moves to Columbus, Ohio, with his veteran friend Riley, and how the two adjust to their new life in America.

4) Pretty Smart

Netflix's recent sitcom, Pretty Smart, follows the story of book-smart Chelsea, who moves to L.A. to stay with her sister Claire and her roommates. Though she finds it hard to fit in with her sister and her roommates, Chelsea eventually starts bonding with the group when her temporary stay turns into a permanent one.

Pretty Smart premiered on October 8, 2021.

5) Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Queue @netflixqueue Dad Stop Embarrassing Me — a new series starring Jamie Foxx, inspired by his relationship with daughter Corinne (who produces alongside Foxx and Alex Avant) — will co-star David Alan Grier and Kyla-Drew.



Bentley Kyle Evans (Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show) serves as showrunner. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me — a new series starring Jamie Foxx, inspired by his relationship with daughter Corinne (who produces alongside Foxx and Alex Avant) — will co-star David Alan Grier and Kyla-Drew. Bentley Kyle Evans (Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show) serves as showrunner. https://t.co/PUu59wFRL2

A single dad and successful businessman try to figure out fatherhood when his strong-minded teen daughter moves in with him and turns his life upside down. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! is an American comedy series created by Jamie Foxx and Jim Patterson. The sitcom premiered on Netflix on April 14, 2021.

