What is HBO Max Shuffle Play? Feature explained and series list revealed

HBO Max, a WarnerMedia platform, debuted a new "shuffle" button this week, a much-requested feature that allows viewers to watch random episodes from a handpicked list of shows. It joins Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon's shuffle play services.

Let's take a look at how the feature works and which shows have been included under this highly requested feature.

List of series present under the HBO Max Shuffle Play feature

Tech1UAE @Tech1UAE HBO Max's new shuffle play feature is limited to 45 shows dlvr.it/SMGZBx HBO Max's new shuffle play feature is limited to 45 shows dlvr.it/SMGZBx https://t.co/ksA7BDCEa7

The shuffle play button on HBO Max will allow random episodes from 45 series to be played, with the software itself making the decision. HBO's Shuffle Play feature is presently only available on the desktop interface.

The complete list of shows under the Shuffle Play feature is:

A World of Calm Adventure Time Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Apple & Onion Chappelle Show Courage the Cowardly Dog Craig of the Creek Curb Your Enthusiasm Ed, Ed and Eddy ER Flight of the Conchords Fresh Prince Friends Full House Great Pottery Throwdown Hot Ones How It Really Happened Impractical Jokers Key and Peele Looney Tunes Martin Mike & Molly Regular Show Reno 911! Rick & Morty Robot Chicken Scooby-Do, Where Are You! Selena + Chef Sesame Street South Park Teen Titans Go! The Amazing World of Gumball The Big Bang Theory The Boondocks The Mentalist The Middle The Nanny The Office The Shot: Uninterrupted Tom and Jerry Total Dramarama Two and a Half Men We Bare Bears Whose Line is it Anyway Young Sheldon

How is HBO Max Shuffle Play different from Netflix's Play Something?

HBO's move comes nearly a year after Netflix released Play Something, a shuffle feature that selects a TV episode or movie based on a subscriber's viewing history or from their watchlist.

Andy Vermaut @AndyVermaut Andy Vermaut shares:HBO Max Adds Shuffle Play To Its Offerings, Allowing Streaming On 45 Shows: HBO Max has added a shuffle play button, which will allow random plays of episodes on 45 shows, with the tech doing the selections. The streamer… deadline.com/2022/03/hbo-ma… Thankyou. Andy Vermaut shares:HBO Max Adds Shuffle Play To Its Offerings, Allowing Streaming On 45 Shows: HBO Max has added a shuffle play button, which will allow random plays of episodes on 45 shows, with the tech doing the selections. The streamer… deadline.com/2022/03/hbo-ma… Thankyou. https://t.co/6sm16vB40g

The shuffle button on HBO Max, on the other hand, does not cover the entire service. For the time being, it's restricted to only 45 shows. The shuffle play, according to the company, is designed to randomize episodes within a series so that “give[s] users some context into the content they will be shown.” According to a spokesman for WarnerMedia,

“With an added element of serendipity, selecting the shuffle button lets you kick your feet up and start watching faster.”

Netflix @netflix Want to watch something but not sure what? We got you covered!



Starting today you’ll find PLAY SOMETHING when you log on to Netflix — locate it underneath your name, as a row on the homepage, or in the menu. It will show you one of three things... Want to watch something but not sure what? We got you covered!Starting today you’ll find PLAY SOMETHING when you log on to Netflix — locate it underneath your name, as a row on the homepage, or in the menu. It will show you one of three things... https://t.co/xkHgfMHYpR

Another distinction between Netflix's and HBO's shuffle-play capabilities is that the HBO version is only available in desktop (web browser) interfaces around the world, but Netflix's Play Something is available on connected TV devices as well as Android phones and tablets.

Edited by Atul S