What is HBO Max Shuffle Play? Feature explained and series list revealed

HBO Max expands its offerings with Shuffle Play, allowing streaming on only 45 shows
HBO Max expands its offerings with Shuffle Play, allowing streaming on only 45 shows (Image via hbomax.com)
Amlan Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Mar 24, 2022 05:59 PM IST
Feature

HBO Max, a WarnerMedia platform, debuted a new "shuffle" button this week, a much-requested feature that allows viewers to watch random episodes from a handpicked list of shows. It joins Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon's shuffle play services.

Let's take a look at how the feature works and which shows have been included under this highly requested feature.

List of series present under the HBO Max Shuffle Play feature

HBO Max's new shuffle play feature is limited to 45 shows dlvr.it/SMGZBx https://t.co/ksA7BDCEa7

The shuffle play button on HBO Max will allow random episodes from 45 series to be played, with the software itself making the decision. HBO's Shuffle Play feature is presently only available on the desktop interface.

The complete list of shows under the Shuffle Play feature is:

  1. A World of Calm
  2. Adventure Time
  3. Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
  4. Apple & Onion
  5. Chappelle Show
  6. Courage the Cowardly Dog
  7. Craig of the Creek
  8. Curb Your Enthusiasm
  9. Ed, Ed and Eddy
  10. ER
  11. Flight of the Conchords
  12. Fresh Prince
  13. Friends
  14. Full House
  15. Great Pottery Throwdown
  16. Hot Ones
  17. How It Really Happened
  18. Impractical Jokers
  19. Key and Peele
  20. Looney Tunes
  21. Martin
  22. Mike & Molly
  23. Regular Show
  24. Reno 911!
  25. Rick & Morty
  26. Robot Chicken
  27. Scooby-Do, Where Are You!
  28. Selena + Chef
  29. Sesame Street
  30. South Park
  31. Teen Titans Go!
  32. The Amazing World of Gumball
  33. The Big Bang Theory
  34. The Boondocks
  35. The Mentalist
  36. The Middle
  37. The Nanny
  38. The Office
  39. The Shot: Uninterrupted
  40. Tom and Jerry
  41. Total Dramarama
  42. Two and a Half Men
  43. We Bare Bears
  44. Whose Line is it Anyway
  45. Young Sheldon

How is HBO Max Shuffle Play different from Netflix's Play Something?

HBO's move comes nearly a year after Netflix released Play Something, a shuffle feature that selects a TV episode or movie based on a subscriber's viewing history or from their watchlist.

Andy Vermaut shares:HBO Max Adds Shuffle Play To Its Offerings, Allowing Streaming On 45 Shows: HBO Max has added a shuffle play button, which will allow random plays of episodes on 45 shows, with the tech doing the selections. The streamer… deadline.com/2022/03/hbo-ma… Thankyou. https://t.co/6sm16vB40g

The shuffle button on HBO Max, on the other hand, does not cover the entire service. For the time being, it's restricted to only 45 shows. The shuffle play, according to the company, is designed to randomize episodes within a series so that “give[s] users some context into the content they will be shown.” According to a spokesman for WarnerMedia,

“With an added element of serendipity, selecting the shuffle button lets you kick your feet up and start watching faster.”
Want to watch something but not sure what? We got you covered!Starting today you’ll find PLAY SOMETHING when you log on to Netflix — locate it underneath your name, as a row on the homepage, or in the menu. It will show you one of three things... https://t.co/xkHgfMHYpR
Also Read Article Continues below

Another distinction between Netflix's and HBO's shuffle-play capabilities is that the HBO version is only available in desktop (web browser) interfaces around the world, but Netflix's Play Something is available on connected TV devices as well as Android phones and tablets.

Edited by Atul S
