How to watch Ed Norton's The Incredible Hulk? Marvel film finds streaming platform 14 years after release

The Incredible Hulk, the second picture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is finally available for streaming almost a decade after its initial release, but not on a site that many fans might have expected.

After a theatrical release, each Marvel Studios picture is usually released on the Disney+ streaming service. The Spider-Man trilogy and 2008's The Incredible Hulk are the only two films not available on Disney's streaming service.

Starting in April 2022, a long list of movies will be available to stream on HBO and HBO Max, according to Decider. One of the films on the list is The Incredible Hulk, which was released in 2008. It will be available to stream on Friday, April 1.

The movie was released in 2008, after Iron Man, and starred Edward Norton as Bruce Banner. While Mark Ruffalo was later cast as the Hulk, the film still included the standard post-credit scene with teasers and connections to the rest of the world.

Characters from the first Hulk movie, such as General 'Thunderbolt' Ross, went on to appear in MCU films such as Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Does HBO stream Marvel movies other than The Incredible Hulk?

HBO Max is best known as the home of Warner Bros.' DC films, which include the entire DC Extended Universe as well as dozens of other superhero outings. Although The Incredible Hulk is strongly rooted in the Marvel universe, it isn't the first film from the red side of the comic book universe to find a home on this streaming service.

Wesley Snipes' Blade (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

All three films of Wesley Snipes' Blade trilogy, as well as 20th Century Fox's The New Mutants, have already been released on the platform. Because these films were never released under the Disney banner or as part of the MCU, it's more likely that they'll be shown on HBO Max rather than Disney+ with their more contemporary equivalents.

The Incredible Hulk's appearance on HBO Max is most likely due to the fact that it is owned by Universal and Marvel can only utilize the character in team-up films. This may change in the near future, especially with Universal's neighbor Namor appearing in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but that will remain the case as long as Universal owns the rights to these characters.

The Incredible Hulk will be available to view on HBO and HBO Max starting on April 1, 2022.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia