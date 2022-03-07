The Batman box office collection: Robert Pattinson-starrer crosses $100 million mark 

With proof that moviegoing is alive and strong despite the pandemic, Warner Bros.' The Batman secured the production company's second-best opening weekend since 2019. The DC live-action film earned a total of $248.5 million worldwide. There's a high likelihood that Batman will have surpassed $130 million in box office revenue by tomorrow morning.

Batman is the biggest international industry opening weekend this year, the biggest WB opening weekend since the movie Joker, and the studio's best pandemic era foreign debut, minus China, with a $120 million opening weekend.

How is The Batman making so much revenue?

Since the release of Suicide Squad in 2016, The Batman has had the greatest opening weekend box office of any DC film.

The movie was originally intended to hit theaters on June 25, 2021, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was pushed back to October 1, 2021. It was later rescheduled for March 4, 2022.

The Batman, unlike the rest of the Warner Bros. slate from last year, did not receive a day-and-date release, instead choosing for an exclusive theatrical release and a premiere on HBO Max on April 19, 2022.

Pattinson's Batman looks up to be a commercial winner for Warner Bros., thanks to great reviews, solid ticket sales, and high levels of anticipation for Pattinson's somber take on the Caped Crusader. Warner Bros.' president of domestic distribution, Jeff Goldstein, said:

“It’s fun to see the public really embrace the movie. Since the movie is three hours long, it became appointment viewing. That bodes well for its run on the big screen. It helps that the word of mouth is so strong.”

It's terrific news considering the company spent $200 million on the film's production and millions more on marketing and distribution. Bringing Batman back to the big screen wasn't cheap, and making money was bound to be challenging.

The decision to return to a theatrical release format that is exclusive to theaters appears to have paid off. It's a tremendous achievement for both the studio and the director.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, which had a $73 million opening, was Matt Reeves' previous high point. The Batman is also Robert Pattinson's first $100 million-plus opening weekend since the Twilight Saga.

Warner Bros. will be pleased with their decision to distribute The Batman exclusively in cinemas, and HBO Max will benefit from it when it arrives in a month.

Edited by R. Elahi