3 must-watch shows on CBS and NBC in June 2022

The month of June will see network channels like CBS and NBC bring on some of the most thrilling titles of the season. Athletics, racing and scandals galore, there will never be a boring moment. We have listed three shows that will be arriving on CBS and NBC networks which will surely enthrall you.

Adventure beckons this June with new releases on CBS and NBC

1) American Ninja Warrior

American Ninja Warrior Season 14 airs on June 6, 2022 (Image via Facebook/@ninjawarrior)

Platform: NBC

Date & Time of Release: June 6, 2022, 8 pm E.T.

American Ninja Warrior is set to return on June 6 with Season 14 on the NBC network at 8 pm ET. This game show, inspired by Sasuke from Japanese TV, requires men and women from all across America to try and cross all the obstacle courses in a bid to become the next American Ninja Warrior.

A participant tries to overcome an obstacle in ANW (Image via Facebook/@ninjawarrior)

This requires extreme athletic ability, strength, stamina and above all, willpower. Up to date, only two participants have claimed Total Victory, namely Geoff Britten and Isaac Caldiero. Participants have to go through a qualifying round in San Antonio, Texas and then semi-finals in Los Angeles, California. Only then, they can take part in the finals in Las Vegas, Nevada and try to overcome Mount Midoriyama for the ultimate title.

2) Watergate: High Crimes in The White House

Platform: CBS

Date & Time of Release: June 17, 2022, 9 pm E.T.

CBS and See It Now studios have collaborated to produce a two-hour long documentary on the 1972 White House fiasco that ultimately brought down the Richard Nixon administration.

U.S. President Richard Nixon and Charles Wendell Colson, the mastermind behind Watergate (Image via Nixon Presidential Library and Museum)

The break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in 1972 was directly connected to the contemporary presidential office, who tried to cover it up. Subsequent trials of the five perpetrators uncovered the truth and ultimately resulted in Nixon's resignation on August 9, 1974.

U.S. President Richard Nixon and top administration officials who resigned due to Watergate (Image via Getty)

The documentary commemorates 50 years of one of the most prominent American political crimes till date, one that went against the American policy of free and undeterred elections. It is set to release on June 17, 2022 on the CBS network.

3) Superstar Racing Experience

Camping World SRX Series poster (Image via AutoRacing1)

Platform: CBS

Date & Time of Release: June 18, 2022, 8 pm E.T.

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX), also officially known as the Camping World SRX Series, is an American stock car racing series that was first announced on July 13, 2020.

The inaugural SRX race at Stafford Springs (Image via AutoRacing1)

The format of the race is quite unique as every driver, car and crew chief is picked at random before each race. The tracks are generally short half mile dirt tracks or asphalt tracks. The races are 90 minutes long with 100 laps for features, 150 laps for Slingers, and 50 laps for dirt tracks, with a halftime break for car adjustments.

Superstar Racing Experience in action (Image via AutoRacing1)

Before the feature race, two 12-minute long heat races take place, and the final lap begins when the leading driver crosses the line for the final lap. The starting lineup is decided by a random draw, and the second lineup is decided after the end of the first race. The second season of this high-octane series starts airing from June 18, 2022 and will run till July 23, 2022 on CBS.

These three shows are set to arrive in the month of June, 2022. They are highly thrilling, and you should not miss out on them.

