What time will New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 22 (finale) air on NBC? Ending explored

New Amsterdam Season 4 is all set to release its season finale, Episode 22, this week, exclusively on NBC. Created by David Schulner, the show has become a fan-favorite over the years.

The series was inspired by Eric Manheimer's much-cherished book, 'Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital'. Season 4 has created quite a lot of positive buzz among viewers. With each episode, the season has become more intense and emotionally heavy, fabricated with complex human relationships.

Season 4 of the series stars the show's regulars, including Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe, Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom, Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Tyler Labine as Dr. Ignatius "Iggy" Frome and others.

It is safe to say that followers of the show have been eagerly waiting to witness what the Finale Episode of Season 4 will bring to the table after Episode 21 ended on an intriguingly complex note.

Learn all about New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 22 (Finale) ahead of its premiere on NBC

What is the release date and time of New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 22?

Episode 22 of New Amsterdam Season 4 is all set to make its arrival on May 24 (Tuesday), 2022, at 10 pm. ET, exclusively on NBC.

Reportedly, the finale has been titled I'll Be Your Shelter. The official synopsis of Episode 22, released alongside its promo, is as follows:

"As a monster hurricane approaches New York, Bloom and the team scramble to put preparations in place. Max and Helen make plans for an intimate New York wedding as she returns from London. Iggy and Martin reach a crossroads. Reynolds finally makes contact with his father."

Without a shred of doubt, viewers are in for an emotional roller coaster ride.

How's the promo for Season 4 finale looking?

By the looks of the promo for the upcoming episode of New Amsterdam, it seems like a disastrous hurricane is about to hit the characters, both physically and emotionally. It will be quite arresting to witness how the season finale will affect each character's life.

Evidently, the episode will be full of emotional upheavals, and is expected to be an absorbing watch.

The promo for the final episode of Season 4 of the much-loved drama series reveals that everything is going to get quite tempestuous for the doctors of New Amsterdam, as they are seen caught up between their duties during a spine-chilling hurricane.

Dr. Bloom and her excellent emergency team will be seen scrambling to cope up with the massive and quite destructive hurricane rush for the city of New York while Helen and Max plan for their much-awaited wedding.

Don't forget to watch Episode 22 (Finale) of New Amsterdam Season 4, which arrives this May 24 (Tuesday), 2022, on NBC.

