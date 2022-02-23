When will New Amsterdam return? Episode 16 air date leaves the internet frustrated

The good news of New Amsterdam's return was short-lived as the show announced another lengthy break right after airing a new episode. After a month-long break, it aired its 15th episode for the season due to the Winter Olympics and other sporting events.

Fans of the show were expecting a smooth run following this. The show has already gone through multiple breaks over the past few months, barely progressing the storyline since Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) moved to England.

A lot was expected out of this move. But so far, both the storyline and the show's timing have been disappointing.

FlatTire Tony @FlattireTony #NewAmsterdam One episode back and we gave to wait until 4-19? One episode back and we gave to wait until 4-19? 😩 #NewAmsterdam

Fans are visibly upset and have expressed their disappointment on social media handles like Twitter.

New Amsterdam Season 4, episode 16 date announced

The next episode's air date announcement came at the end of the present episode. The show had fans excited for a long time, as it had gone on a break right after an important event. The most recent episode, titled "Two Doors," was also well-made. But now, fans have to wait for a long time to see the next portion.

This hiatus was unexpected, and the April 19 date has got many fans frustrated. Social media handles like Twitter were flooded with reactions from upset fans soon after the new episode aired. Check out some fan reactions to the announcement.

Jackie! @ManglednTangled We got ONE episode just to not have another one until APRIL 19??? #NewAmsterdam We got ONE episode just to not have another one until APRIL 19??? #NewAmsterdam

The shock behind the revelation was understandable. Fans of New Amsterdam did not take the news in a good way. The blame is not on the audience. The show has taken too many breaks over the past few months.

New Amsterdam release date and promo

The promo at the end of the episode announced the release date of the next episode. Despite the disappointment regarding the date, the promo itself looks very intriguing. The recent episode has already taken the drama to another level. The next episode looks to amplify it.

As you can see from the promo, a lot is happening in the upcoming episode. Perhaps this is what's more frustrating about the show. It left the fans curious ahead of a very interesting episode.

As confirmed by the promo, New Amsterdam will return to your TV screens on April 16, 2022. The title and synopsis for the episode have not yet been revealed. It looks like it'll be some time before that happens.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha