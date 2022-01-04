'New Amsterdam' preview: How will Max adjust to England?

New Amsterdam departed for the winter break in one of the most fashionable and unexpected ways; the departure of the main character from the show's main location. The entirety of season 4 had hinted at that and in the episode before the winter break commenced, Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) actually bid adieu to the New Amsterdam hospital.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

It is evident that many big changes will commence from the next episode on with Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) in charge of the facility Dr. Goodwin spent years perfecting. Surely things will not run the same way under the new leadership and seeing how the rest of the staff copes is another great plot that the next episode will have on its plate.

Where did the previous episode of 'New Amsterdam' trail off?

In what looked almost like a finale, New Amsterdam's previous episode, titled "Death is a rule, Life is an exception," Dr. Max Goodwin decided to move to London with Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), as she takes her practice abroad. This also meant that the two main protagonists depart the scene they have worked in for so long.

The episode also left off other cliffhangers, like what happens next between Dr. Lauren Bloom and Dr. Leyla Shinwari after their relationship hit a rocky peak. Another major revelation was the pregnancy of Dr. Lynn Malvo (Frances Turner).

What to expect from 'New Amsterdam' season 4 episode 11?

The next episode is expected to be completely different from the ones in the past. It is expected to cover events from both New Amsterdam hospital and the new cases it sees amidst the new regime of Dr. Fuentes. It will also inform on the new lives of Max Goodwin and Helen Sharpe in London, and how they cope with the new scenario.

The official synopsis of the episode reads: "Max and Sharpe settle happily into their new life in London; Dr. Fuentes takes over as medical director with disastrous effects; Bloom helps a patient who thinks he's cursed; Iggy develops a plan to get his psych patients gainfully employed."

It is evident that both ends of the story will be covered. It will be interesting to see the contrast.

'New Amsterdam' release date

Also Read Article Continues below

New Amsterdam is set to return on January 4, 2022 for its newest episode, titled "Talkin' Bout a Revolution."

Edited by Mason J. Schneider