'New Amsterdam': What are the fans saying on farewell day?

Medical drama New Amsterdam reaches its concluding episode for the season with "Death is the rule. Life is the exception". The emotionally heavy episode, which also packed a lot of drama in various forms, was highly anticipated. Hence it is no surprise that fans are reacting wildly to it.

This episode of New Amsterdam saw our protagonist Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) have his final case in the New Amsterdam hospital. The intense episode saw Max leaving early on, but a virus outbreak sent the hospital into a frenzy. This required Max, who happened to be just outside, to come back and aid with it, and as one would expect, come out the hero.

Social media flooded with tears and goodbyes for New Amsterdam couple(s)

Max and Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) have their final day as emotional fans bid them farewell. The characters were written off really well, and there's really no reason to feel bad for them.

The only thing is that the show will definitely miss its main character in the New Amsterdam hospital that Max helped revive. Here's a look at how fans are reacting in the aftermath of the finale.

#NewAmsterdam #Sharpwin Helen didn’t even bother going inside to say goodbye or give any gifts bb girl was ready to go! I don’t blame her. Those ppl are ungrateful, unsupportive messes NOT friends. Helen didn’t even bother going inside to say goodbye or give any gifts bb girl was ready to go! I don’t blame her. Those ppl are ungrateful, unsupportive messes NOT friends.#NewAmsterdam #Sharpwin https://t.co/zpJgOxJAyA

Whitney Evans @Whip216 Wasn't this season supposed to be about finding joy or something?! Where is the joy #NewAmsterdam ?! Where is it? Wasn't this season supposed to be about finding joy or something?! Where is the joy #NewAmsterdam?! Where is it? https://t.co/Fwd252ONuw

Though Max leaving is the big thing about this episode, there is one more thing that caught the eye of the fans: the intense emotional exchange between Leyla Shinwari (Shiva Kalaiselvan) and Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery).

The two fan-favorite characters had a rift, with Leyla questioning Lauren about bribing the authorities to get her a job as a resident.

In the end, things get more intense as Leyla, infuriated, denies Lauren's claim that she loves her and walks away, leaving the fans unclear as to what will happen to them. Plenty of fans found this the main talking point.

"$90,000



leyla, i did this for you. for us."



lauren honey i think it's best for you to stop talking #leyren "how much have you spent to buy me a residency?""$90,000leyla, i did this for you. for us."lauren honey i think it's best for you to stop talking #newamsterdam "how much have you spent to buy me a residency?""$90,000leyla, i did this for you. for us."lauren honey i think it's best for you to stop talking #newamsterdam #leyren https://t.co/XvRMG9a7H0

Apart from the "Lauren and Leyla" crisis, fans of New Amsterdam also made it a point to show their appreciation for the promo of the next episode, which will see the story move to London following Max and Helen. The heartwarming promo drew a lot of attention.

As the promo for Season 4 Episode 11 shows, New Amsterdam will be back on January 4, 2022, on NBC and continue the story from where it left off. The show still has a long way to go and lots of loose threads to tie.

It will hopefully be worth the wait as it enters the mid-season break.

