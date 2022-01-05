'New Amsterdam': Fans react to new phase of the show

New Amsterdam has returned after a long break and with many changes after Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) moved to London with Dr. Helen Sharpe. Another big change is the new regime in the New Amsterdam hospital that is now running under the leadership of Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes).

The series is still more focused on the New Amsterdam hospital and Dr. Elizabeth Wilder serving as a new figure in the revolt against the system. That's something that formed the crust of the series with Dr. Max Goodwin being the catalyst for the change.

Fans react to favorite 'New Amsterdam' couple in foreign land

Fans are still smitten about Max and Helen's new life abroad and most reactions are about the same in New Amsterdam.

Tamara Bass @MizzTamaraBass I really love that Helen fired Max. Granted, I think he will eventually work at the clinic, but he is going to have to learn their system, just like all the doctors at NA had to learn his. I'm in. And give it up for these honest #Sharpwin convos! #NewAmsterdam I really love that Helen fired Max. Granted, I think he will eventually work at the clinic, but he is going to have to learn their system, just like all the doctors at NA had to learn his. I'm in. And give it up for these honest #Sharpwin convos! #NewAmsterdam

Elizabeth and Veronica: The new dynamic of 'New Amsterdam'

Another big event that caught the attention of the fans was the "new Dr. Max Goodwin." As Dr. Elizabeth rallies the others to protest against the new system under Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes), fans can see a stark similarity with the earlier episodes of New Amsterdam.

One fan commented: "Elizabeth Wilder's addition will bring so much sanity and order...love to see a good woman take charge...lets go Team Wilder. The Queen is back."

laura @camilIepreakrs i’m not being dramatic when i say i would lay my life on the line for dr. elizabeth wilder #NewAmsterdam i’m not being dramatic when i say i would lay my life on the line for dr. elizabeth wilder #NewAmsterdam

carol @idyllicsbloom this Dr Elizabeth Wilder edit is LIFE. i love her so much and i can’t get enough of her amazing character #NewAmsterdam this Dr Elizabeth Wilder edit is LIFE. i love her so much and i can’t get enough of her amazing character #NewAmsterdam https://t.co/BR7RvKBRdt

Eunice Mernice @sheneildis Elizabeth Wilder addition will bring so much sanity and order...love to see a good woman take charge...lets go Team Wilder. The Queen is back #NewAmsterdam Elizabeth Wilder addition will bring so much sanity and order...love to see a good woman take charge...lets go Team Wilder. The Queen is back #NewAmsterdam https://t.co/cqI92q9Ejl

There are some big changes under Veronica Fuentes. The latest episode of New Amsterdam shows the already potentially-hateable character of Veronica Fuentes, being more of a nuisance to the hospital and the staff than ever before. Her decision to fire all mental health patients from Dr. Iggy's vocational therapy was one of the most insensitive things she could have done.

Fans have been calling her out for her actions and praying for a return of Dr. Max Goodwin.

Lex👑💖♈ @Alexissmith0414 Oh and oh girl yea I’m Veronica what ever her name is she has to go and the other girl she drought in she got to go now #NewAmsterdam Oh and oh girl yea I’m Veronica what ever her name is she has to go and the other girl she drought in she got to go now #NewAmsterdam

ℛℯ𝒹𝒹𝓏𝓏 💕 @Reddzz730 🏽 this back and forth between hospitals Lynn and her fairy tale 3 some Veronica and this stone lady healer 🏽‍♀️ i won’t be watching until they bring max back Yeah this isn’t going to work for me🏽 this back and forth between hospitals Lynn and her fairy tale 3 some Veronica and this stone lady healer🏽‍♀️ i won’t be watching until they bring max back #NewAmsterdam Yeah this isn’t going to work for me 👎🏽 this back and forth between hospitals Lynn and her fairy tale 3 some Veronica and this stone lady healer 💆🏽‍♀️ i won’t be watching until they bring max back #NewAmsterdam

Kaitlin Floyd @Kaitlin__floyd Can we just fast forward this Veronica Fuentes storyline and just be done with it? #NewAmsterdam Can we just fast forward this Veronica Fuentes storyline and just be done with it? #NewAmsterdam

It is evident that the character of Veronica Fuentes is by far the most unlikable character the show has ever given the fans. Her unpopularity continues to soar higher among fans.

The future of 'New Amsterdam'

New Amsterdam will continue the to and fro depiction between the London and New Amsterdam hospitals. The series will release its next episode on January 11, 2022. It is titled "The Crossover." Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider