'New Amsterdam' Season 4 Episode 11: How are things running under the new regime?

The latest episode of New Amsterdam, for the first time, focuses on the New Amsterdam Medical Center without Max Goodwin. Fans of the show will be rather shocked to find that the episode focuses more on the hospital and the rest of the staff than on the new life of Max (Ryan Eggold) and Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman).

Fans and critics of New Amsterdam had been keenly awaiting the new episode with the hopes of learning what Max and Helen's new life in England holds for them. Though not disappointing, viewers will be more drawn towards the new regime under Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) at the New Amsterdam Medical Center.

The latest episode, titled "Talkin' Bout A Revolution," sees a curious medical case at the New Amsterdam hospital, where a man believes he is cursed.

Dr. Veronica's new regime: How are things running differently in 'New Amsterdam'?

The first stark difference that is very notable in the New Amsterdam hospital is the change of rules. Things are stricter, less empathetic, and there's a shadow of a typical Veronica Fuentes rule. This is evident from the very start of the episode.

Veronica does some despicable things, like removing Dr. Iggy's (Tyler Labine) patients from the jobs he had assigned them as part of his vocational training program. All these workers were mental patients healing from various ailments, and were finally doing better for themselves. Understandably, this leaves Dr. Iggy scrambling.

She also hires a new doctor in a New Amsterdam hospital who believes in energy psychology therapies.

The new Dr. Max Goodwin of 'New Amsterdam'

As Veronica Fuentes runs the clinic in her own way, she also leaves by the wayside the morals established by Dr. Max.

Meanwhile, the curious case of a patient struck by lightning is the most recent to show up at the New Amsterdam hospital. The man believes he is cursed and provides several instances of impossible accidents that have happened to him previously.

However, during his brain scan, it is revealed that he has cancer. The new doctor believes he is cursed and tries to heal him with psychic energies. However, Dr. Lauren Bloom realizes he is in need of immediate surgery.

Neither the man nor Veronica Fuentes consent to it, however, with the latter labeling the surgery "elective." But Dr. Lauren wants to perform the surgery anyway. She receives support from Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank), who urges them to resist the rule of Veronica by instigating the slogan "Viva la resistance."

Lauren performs the surgery successfully anyway and saves the man. Elizabeth also suggests to Dr. Iggy that he bring the mentally-ill patient back into his vocational training. This inspires the others to label her the new Max Goodwin.

The new life of Dr. Goodwin: Trouble in paradise

Back in London, Dr. Goodwin is yet to secure his practice license, forcing him to work as a receptionist for New Hampstead Hospital. But it is difficult for him to overcome his natural tendencies, and he incites a revolt among the patients.

This gets Helen Sharpe in trouble with higher authorities and she asks Max to quit. Though he agrees to it quite gracefully, it is evident that life in London is not quite as smooth for him as it was back in America.

It is yet to be seen how the fan favorite doctor will deal with the pressure of being in London, so viewers will surely be keen to find out how this story develops.

