'New Amsterdam' season 4 episode 9 preview: "In a strange land" of medics and immigrants

New Amsterdam is about the journey of Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) trying to craft the neglected facilities of the oldest public hospital in the United States by reforming the entire system, battling bureaucracy and providing top grade health services.

The upcoming episode, titled "In Strange Land," deals with undocumented immigrants and how Dr. Goodwin tries to help them with proper medical care.

As revealed by NBC, in the next episode, Dr. Goodwin faces the challenge of helping undocumented refugees who used a church as a shelter, after that church burns down in a tragic accident.

He will also face Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) who aims to undo the changes Dr. Goodwin has brought about.

The season so far for the medics of 'New Amsterdam'

The fourth season of New Amsterdam has been different from the previous ones in a few ways. The leadership of medical director Dr. Goodwin finally seems to be taking good form, as slowly but surely the talented medical crew is heading towards its goal of "great healthcare" in public hospitals.

cassandra cassidi @cassandracassid #Sharpwin 🦋



In a Strange Land I will always choose to be by your side❣



Happy In a Strange Land I will always choose to be by your side❣Happy #NewAmsterdam Day! #Sharpwin 🦋In a Strange Land I will always choose to be by your side❣Happy #NewAmsterdam Day! https://t.co/kCepOGSeKU

The season has also started on a happier and brighter note owing to Dr. Goodwin's confession of his attraction towards Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman). The season overall hints at a brighter, more 'fulfilled' feeling for our protagonists.

However, the introduction of Dr. Fuentes has thrown a spanner into the works, and she is expected to present quite a challenege in the upcoming episode of New Amsterdam too.

Fans react to Lauren and Leyla

Additionally, fans all over Twitter have been very excited about Dr. Lauren (Janet Montgomery) and Leyla (Shiva Kalaiselvan) being back on screen together. Affectionately referred to as "Leyren," fans have been ecstatic about the pair in the new episode and have been very vocal about them on Twitter.

🦋Nessi🦋 @nesssinhamatos @NBCNewAmsterdam @jayrmonty @ShivaShobitha #Leyren is back tonight. Prepare your hearts! All positive and hoping that these two don't suffer too much. Tune in to 10PM ET on NBC and all hand in hand for episode 4.09 In A Strange Land of #NewAmsterdam #Leyren is back tonight. Prepare your hearts! All positive and hoping that these two don't suffer too much. Tune in to 10PM ET on NBC and all hand in hand for episode 4.09 In A Strange Land of #NewAmsterdam @NBCNewAmsterdam @jayrmonty @ShivaShobitha https://t.co/17QfzFYuye

laurenxleyla @laurenxleyla



#NewAmsterdam Whatever happens tonight, i might need a support group for next week 😭😭 #leyren team what’s up Whatever happens tonight, i might need a support group for next week 😭😭 #leyren team what’s up #NewAmsterdam https://t.co/v38rg3Ktoa

Whatever happens in Tuesday's episode of New Amsterdam, hopes are sure to be high and, as is apparent, fans are eagerly anticipating it.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

New Amsterdam airs every Tuesday on NBC at 10.00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan