'New Amsterdam' season 4 episode 13 review: Impact of a death

New Amsterdam has had a mixed season so far. With Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) leaving, the show tried to do something unique. However, their lives in London have not been the most loved part of the show. It was evident that the show had to bring Dr. Max back to the forefront somehow.

New Amsterdam was able to replicate its initial success with drama television in this episode after a long time. The latest episode, titled "Family," almost felt like going back to season 2. With multiple complicated and emotionally draining cases, a major character death, and the internal conflicts of the fan-favorite couple.

Warning: This article contains spoilers and reflects the writer's opinions.

Read on for a detailed review of New Amsterdam season 4, episode 13.

Another day in paradise

London has not been the most fascinating part of the show. Amidst fans claiming that the set used to depict England does not feel realistic, even the doctors haven't been themselves. Max's usual jolly and helpful manner is visible at times, but Helen has been way too deep into her affairs.

The show was expected to upgrade the relationship of Helen and Max after their move to London. However, no signs of this have been seen. Rather, every new episode has seen tension between Helen and Max. In the recent episode, Helen's inability to acknowledge if Max is family to her is truly heartbreaking.

It is easy for viewers to feel empathy for Max, whose acting and character are earnest to the storyline. However, at this point, Helen's behavior is nothing but aversive. The part of the show concerning drama may be satisfied by this, but a character arc needs more to survive.

This episode finally introduces Helen's mother (the reason she decided to move, apparently), however, things are far from smooth in the meeting. Freema Agyeman's acting here is not very convincing in the first half of the heated debate.

It does get better with her father's issues, but the sequence felt a little forced, with the music aiming for classic melodrama. This is not one of the sequences that work in this hour-long drama fest.

The cases of 'New Amsterdam'

This episode of New Amsterdam has brought back the old thrill of solving complex medical cases, which the show lacked lately. Rather, what makes this episode special, is the emotional angle in each case. While Dr. Floyd (Jocko Sims) is at his usual best, Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) steals the show with some of her best acting so far.

It is quite evident that ever since Dr. Max has not been around New Amsterdam, Elizabeth has been handed the torch to light the path. This brings with it the burden of emotionally dragging the storyline. With her brother's case in hand, Sandra Mae Frank proves herself worthy of the mantle.

A particular sequence involving Elizabeth and her brother, shot in extreme close-up (ECU) and fueled by some advanced acting from both the members, makes for one of the most compelling sequences of today's episode. Floyd's slow entanglement with his case is also brilliantly portrayed by Sims.

A death in the "family"

Helen and Max's argument is interrupted by an ominous phone call. Soon it is revealed that there has been a death of a close member of the New Amsterdam family. It's Dr. Vijay Kapoor (Anupam Kher). This is meant to be shocking news.

However, with the character removed from the show over a season earlier, and no news or mention of him over some time, resulted in a luke-warm response in general. It does not help the cause, thinking that many fans had forgotten about his existence or assumed he had already died.

However, there needed to be something that brought Max and Helen back to New Amsterdam, and this was it. The impact of Vijay's death is barely felt, and it feels like a forced plot point. By this time, the show is almost making fans question the creator's choice of sending Max away in the first place.

It is yet to be seen if Max sticks around this time. It will be for the better if he and Helen do. The upcoming episodes of New Amsterdam will shed more light on this issue.

The show will return next week with the fourteenth episode for the season. Stay tuned for more updates on New Amsterdam.

